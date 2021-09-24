Garden Digest: What to do now to boost the room outside

Bord Bia advice on September gardening

Bedding plants: This is a great month to get some colour going in your garden that will last into winter with cold-hardy plants. The weather is warm enough to give the plants a good start.

Plant up cyclamens, pansies, violas, heucheras, bellis, and primroses, and remember that these plants will grow just as well in pots or hanging baskets as in beds in your garden. Plant them about 15cms apart, and then cover the soil with bark mulch.

Pots: Start with a cordyline – you can get them in a variety of colours, but the red ones give you a great colour splash. Add in a few cyclamens and put in ivy to trail over the side.

Get on course this autumn

Enrolments are now being taken for horticulture and sports turf management courses at Colaiste Stiofain Naofa (CSN).

The courses include full-time QQI level 5 and level 6 in Horticulture and level 6 in Greenkeeping and Sports Turf Management. Apply online at csn.ie or contact Daniel Crowley for more information at 021 2067636 or daniel.crowley@csn.ie.

Virtual event

The Royal Horticultural Society of Ireland (RHSI) hosts a Zoom evening with Rob Brett, curator of RHS Hyde Hall, on Wednesday, September 29, from 7.30pm-9pm. Rob will talk about the development of Hyde Hall garden in Essex.

The farmhouse and estate were purchased by Dick and Helen Robinson in 1955 who donated the 24-acre garden they created with the surrounding farmland to the RHS in 1993.

Since its inception, this large garden has been established from a handful of trees to a jewel in the landscape which continues to evolve with exciting new projects like the Dry Garden under the guidance of Rob Brett and the RHS. New members are always welcome. See rhsi.ie for more details.