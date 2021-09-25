Peter Dowdall: Why your garden needs some evergreen for winter

The leaves are falling all around us now as trees divest of their summer attire and begin their winter sleep. I defy anyone to walk through a garden or roadway covered in dry autumn leaves and not to want to kick your way through them.

Actually, I take that back, I don’t defy anyone to not do such a thing. In fact, I actively encourage all of us to do just that and not just to remember our childhood but to embrace that inner child and be that single-digit person once more.

Delight in it, embrace the fallen leaves and you know what, if you stop and look, within seconds, your face will be covered in a big, childlike smile once more. It’s not just the sound of the leaves, nor the look, or the smell of them that excites us, rather it’s a culmination of everything.

Like any natural joy, it encompasses all the senses. Just that, seemingly tiny and innocuous activity of pushing your feet through the autumn leaves is a connection with nature and the natural world that makes us part of the whole thing, we are at one with nature for that fleeting moment until we must go back to the real world, to adult responsibilities.

In the garden, life begins to slow down during the autumn months as daylight hours decrease and temperatures dip.

As humans, I feel we do the same, we begin to prepare for hibernation. Is it just me or does everyone seem to have less energy during the autumn than they did during the summer months?

Part of good garden design is ensuring continuity of colour throughout the seasons and the seasonal bonanza that is autumn colour should never be forgotten, as important to the garden as the explosion of spring bulbs earlier in the year or the rhapsody of colour that the summer bedding plants provide.

But to fill your garden with seasonal plants that give great autumn colour but then stand naked above ground or die back underground for the next season would be an error.

The garden needs some evergreen interest and presence during the winter so as not to be totally bare and bereft.

Yes, there is beauty in winter-stem effect and bark colours but evergreen shrubs and perennials bring that something more.

When choosing evergreen plants for the garden, quite a lot needs to be considered.

You can look for flowering evergreens such as azaleas, hebes, viburnums among others which will bring evergreen consistency along with their own season of floral beauty but equally you can choose to use shrubs which, whilst not show-stopping in flower colour can offer texture and form to the garden each month.

These plants can make up the backbone of any good garden, for they are there during each of the 12 months and can act as a foil or backdrop for transient displays such as the spring bulbs or summer bedding or herbaceous perennials but as these ephemeral displays come and go, the chosen evergreens remain steadfast, like punctuation marks in the garden, picture the Buxus sempervirens, boxwood, pruned into a dome or pyramid shape. I think it’s important when using these types of plants, that they should be planted alongside contrasting textures such as that of ornamental grasses, or ferns.

Evergreen plants are also necessary to sustain many species of wildlife in our gardens and thus help to maintain that all-important natural balance.

Box blight has hit many gardens over the last number of years and many such specimen Box domes and pyramids along with box hedges have been decimated.

I have found though that many will regenerate with some TLC. A drench with Copper Sulphate during the spring and feeding with Top Buxus helps a lot and I think that many, will begin to develop resistance all on their own, much like a horticultural “herd immunity”.

Ilex crenata or Japanese holly is a good alternative to Buxus as is Pittosporum Midget for they both have that similar, dense habit, small leaves and are easily pruned into different shapes and forms.

The RHS garden at Wisley in Surrey has been carrying out trials on alternatives to buxus due to the spread of box blight and the box tree caterpillar. These are the top five suggestions resulting from those trials. Taxus baccata ‘Repandens’, Pittosporum ‘Collaig Silver’, Lonicera nitida ‘Maigrun’, Berberis darwinii ‘Compacta’ and Corokia x virgata ‘Frosted Chocolate’.

They aren’t all doppelgangers for buxus however they have made top of the list as the trial, in the walled garden of this magnificent place, has involved clipping different plants to demonstrate the variety of different forms, colours and textures available.

Whether you opt to use any of these as alternatives to Buxus or not, they are all worth growing as evergreen specimens in the garden for their own attributes.

Once you have chosen and planted, then go on out to that heap of fallen leaves and jump in. Go on, I dare you.