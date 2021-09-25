An 18th-century Chinese Chippendale table, a set of 19th century painted breakfront shelves, a pair of armorial chairs, Sevres and oriental porcelain and a neo-classical white marble chimneypiece are among the many delights at three days of sales by Sheppard’s of Durrow next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

COLLECTION

The Legacy of the Big House auction includes the collection of the late Patrick Martin of Coolattin Lodge in Co Wicklow.

An 18th-century Chinese Chippendale table at Sheppards in Durrow next week.

This tasty sale of more than 1,000 lots across varying price ranges is broken up into five separate sessions.

CATALOGUE

It offers jewellery, silver, Chinese porcelain pieces, artworks, pairs of armchairs, cabinets, mirrors, lighting, an Anglo-Indian hardwood cabinet and collectibles including a cased model of the Titanic.

The catalogue is online and there is viewing in Durrow today, tomorrow and Monday from 10.30am to 5pm on each day.