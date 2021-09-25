Contents from the home of a priest in east Cork up for auction

OUTDOOR dining may have arrived on the streets of Ireland but despite the evidence of this photo taken on Cook Street in Cork city centre outdoor drawing rooms, club rooms and libraries have not. The seven-piece leather suite is just the thing to cosy up in (indoors and out of the elements) during the coming winter.

It comes up at Woodwards sale in Cork next Saturday (October 2) with an estimate of €3,000-€6,000.

More than 350 lots will come under the hammer, including contents from the home of a priest in east Cork.

INTEREST

There will be much interest in a highly collectible Killarney wood arbutus and yew teapoy (€1,000-€2,000) and there are some fine pieces of Georgian furniture.

An arbutus wood and yew Killarney-made teapoy at Woodward's.

Among these are a brass-bound cellarette (€800-€1,500); a bowfrteaont chest and a walnut chest on stand each estimated at €1,000-€1,500; a walnut lowboy (€600-€1,000); and a mahogany chest on chest (€800-€1,500).

FIGURES AND RUGS

If these do not work in your scheme of things then how about a French inlaid longcase clock or a Louis XV bureau plat, an Edwardian sofa table, a pair of oriental temple dog figures or a large Persian hamadan rug.

ARTISTS

Among the artists whose work will feature are Arthur Maderson, George Campbell, Gladys Maccabe, Sean O’Sullivan and Neville Henderson.

The auction is online only and gets underway at 11am on this day week. The sale is on view from noon to 5pm today, 2pm to 5pm tomorrow and 10am to 5pm daily all next week. Meantime it can be viewed online.

Auctiongoers and online bidders are really spoilt for choice right now. Auctioneer Aidan Foley promises a very exciting sale of 1,778 lots over three days in Sixmilebridge from tomorrow. Contents from a well known period house in Cork city, Lotaville on the Lower Glanmire Road, are to be included, along with house contents from Adare, Nenagh and Tuam.

DINING CHAIRS

There is a fine set of 12 Cork 11-bar dining chairs (€4,000-€6,000), a pair of inlaid Victorian walnut pier cabinets with gilt mounts (€1,200-€1,600), as well as a pair of gilt mirrors of waisted form and a pair of 19th-century gilt girandole mirrors each estimated at €800-€1,200 and plenty of antique occasional furniture.

'A Study of the Thames' by Augustus Burke at Aidan Foley's sale.

PAINTINGS

An oil on canvas by Augustus Burke (1839-1891) entitled A Study on the Thames is estimated at €6,000-€8,000 and there is art by Arthur Maderson, Markey Robinson, Joseph Carey, David French le Roy, Neil Shawcross and a pencil sketch of Lolly Yeats by John Butler Yeats.

VIEWING

In-person viewing for this large sale at The Auction Rooms at Sixmilebridge takes place today and attendance will be allowed in the room during the sale.

Online offering is now a permanent fixture and viewing and bidding will also be online.