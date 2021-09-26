Garden Q&A: No flowers or berries on pyracantha. Why not?

QUESTION

My pyracantha has neither flowered nor berried again this year.

It was relatively new last year so I didn't expect flowers or berries.

As we had such a wet spring and a very poor summer, could poor weather be the reason?

Nor has our cotoneaster flowered or berried.

ANSWER

Pyracantha likes to be in a warm and sunny position. If it is planted in such a spot and in a well drained soil then it should produce beautiful white flowers in spring and early summer followed on in the winter by berries of red, orange or yellow in colour depending on the variety.

A wet and cold spring in the first year or two will certainly have an impact on flowering for both the pyracantha and the cotoneaster and I would suggest that buzzword of gardening "patience" is the answer.

Building potassium and phosphorous levels in the soil with a good quality tomato food should help.