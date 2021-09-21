Richard Collins: More to tiger sharks than meets the eye

Basking shark numbers are increasing; 2021 has been a record year for sightings of them. Formerly exploited, these gentle giants are now cherished as a visitor attraction; shark tourism has arrived. These, the largest fish in the North Atlantic, have only tiny teeth. They just hoover up plankton for a living, unlike the more aggressive members of their 400-million-year-old tribe.

Sharks have an image problem. All tarred with the same brush, they are seen as apocalyptic killing machines roaming the seas devouring every creatures they encounter. We speak of ‘loan-sharks’, ‘requin’ in French comes from ‘requiem’, while Steven Spielberg’s film Jaws hasn’t helped.

Richard Collins: 'Tiger sharks, it turns out, are not mindless one-dimensional loners. They form attachments and come together in social groups.'

But could sharks have a soft side? Research in the Bahamas on the tiger shark, one of the most notorious species, suggests that its social behaviour is more complex than was thought.

Tiger sharks, up to 5m long, are named for the dark vertical stripes on the sides of their bodies. Solitary hunters, they wander the southern oceans, targeting fish and squid. Seabirds, dolphins, and seals are also taken. Nor are humans entirely safe from them. According to the casualty statistics, the tiger shark is second only to the great white for attacks on surfers and bathers. Not surprisingly, it, and the great white, is the species of choice for cage-diving ventures.

To draw them in, sharks are fed artificially at tourist sites. Smelly mixtures of fish offal, known as chum, are dumped overboard from boats, luring the sharks towards cages, through the bars of which they can be encountered up close up and personal. Being inside a shark cage is an unforgettable experience. But does baiting change shark behaviour?

Scientists from the University of Miami and the Zoological Society of London fitted acoustic tags to 38 sharks off Tiger Beach, northwest of the Little Bahama bank. Sophisticated computer analysis of the data collected yielded surprising results. Tiger sharks, it turns out, are not mindless one-dimensional loners. They form attachments and come together in social groups. This indicates that, while sharks are not quite cuddly creatures brimming with ‘the milk of human kindness’, their social behaviour is rather more complex than scientists expected. But the associations tend to break down near tourist dive sites. When large numbers of sharks are together, it seems, their social bonds loosen.

Does this imply that shark cage operations should be discouraged? Not necessarily; the research results show that tagged sharks, when away from the tourist sites, re-establish social bonds. Shark diving, its supporters claim, is an invaluable resource for scientists and raises the profile of magnificent creatures in steep decline throughout the world.

Likewise, it might be argued, basking shark touring should be encouraged in Ireland. Cage-diving, needless to add, is not an option with the liamhán gréine, nor would it even be possible to prepare a plankton equivalent of chum. Basking sharks seem largely unperturbed by the presence of tourist boats. The Bahamas tiger study, however, suggests that we must be mindful of the possible hidden effects of our presence on these enigmatic creatures.