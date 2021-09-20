Donal Hickey: Sounding a warning about the stags

It's one of the primal noises of autumn —the roar of male deer as they seek out females during the annual mating (rutting) season. As the deer population has grown nationally in recent years, it’s a distinctive sound that will be heard in many areas. You might also hear the clashing of antlers as stags fight one another for control of groups of hinds (harems).

The deer are at their most active and that means motorists need to be more careful. As the stags pursue hinds, and chase away rivals, deer can cross roads, with the most dangerous times being dawn and dusk. There seems to be an increasing number of deer warning signs on roads around the country and drivers would be well advised to heed them.

Donal Hickey: 'Normally placid animals, stags can be aggressive and deceptively swift during the rut.'

According to deer associations, there are upwards of 300 reported accidents per year involving deer and the animals may have accounted for some unexplained fatal crashes.

From personal observation in places like Killarney National Park, deer-watching is becoming more popular by the year. There are organised deer walks and growing numbers of enthusiasts turn up with cameras, focusing their long lenses on the splendid stags.

The rut starts in late September and continues through October. Fully-grown stags are now at their best and strongest. Looking like true monarchs of the glen, they canter, round up hinds, and, when necessary, move at speed. On calm, clear days, wild roars echo for several kilometres.

For much of the year, the stags move around in groups but now they break up and become solo operators. They are also belligerent; a case of every stag for himself. As nature ordains, the bigger stags are the first to control harems, which they defend against all challengers. These are known as master stags.

Normally placid animals, stags can be aggressive and deceptively swift during the rut and the advice from experts is that people should keep their distance from them.

Seán Ryan, a Corkman who wrote an authoritative book on wild red deer, warned that stags are not to be trusted at this time. “Not only is he immensely strong and possessed of sharp, pointed weapons, but his normal inclination to flee is largely suppressed by his urgency for the hinds and his willingness to fight.’’ There’s also fairly regular movement. Hinds can move from a territory controlled by a master stag in search of water and grazing. They are followed by the imperious stag which emits occasional roars, letting everyone know who is boss.

When stags lock antlers, injuries can be inflicted, though reports of stags being killed in fights are rare. There have also been cases of antlers becoming inextricably locked, with a pair of skeletons being found much later.