Garden Notes: Composting made easy

The Royal Horticultural Society of Ireland (RHSI) hosts a visit to Ardán Garden in Howth, Co Dublin, on Saturday, September 18, when Conall O’Caoimh and Nuala Doherty will open their garden to members from 2pm to 5pm. This is an open garden event so no need to book tickets. €8 cash per person. The RHSI also hosts a Zoom evening of floral art with Karen Robinson on September 22 from 7.30pm–9pm. New members are always welcome. See Royal Horticultural Society of Ireland for more details.

Enrolments are now being taken for horticulture and sports turf management courses at Coláiste Stiofain Naofa (CSN). The courses include full-time QQI level 5 and level 6 in Horticulture and level 6 in Greenkeeping and Sports Turf Management. Apply at CSN or contact Daniel Crowley at 021 2067636 or email daniel.crowley@csn.ie

IKEA in Dublin is to host its first in-store festival as part of the retail giant’s global festival. It will feature 13 unique workshops across four days covering design, wellness, and the positive power of plants. You can get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at how designers create their famous roomsets and speak to IKEA’s senior interior designer. Festival events are free and will take place at IKEA Ballymun from September 16-19. See Ikea for more.

Composting Made Easy is an event being hosted by Fingal County Council at the Bayside Association Community Garden in Dublin on Saturday, 18 September, from 3-5pm. Master composter Craig Benton will demonstrate how to compost food and garden waste in a community garden setting using three different methods of composting. Even for those that are already composting, this demonstration will give you tips on how you can improve your composting technique. See Composting Made Easy for more.