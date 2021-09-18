Joseph Carey watercolours and a tale of two auctions 

THE contents of Lotaville, Lower Glanmire Road, Cork, will be included at a three-day sale by Aidan Foley in Sixmilebridge, Co Clare, on September 26, 27 and 28.
Among them are a watercolour by Joseph Carey of Blackrock Castle, Cork (€400-€600),by Augustus Burke (€6,000-€10,000), a set of 12 Cork mahogany dining chairs (€3,000-€5,000) and a tennis bracelet (€12,000-€16,000).
Viewing is from next Friday and the sale of 2,000 lots will include contents from houses in Adare and Nenagh.
Meantime a timed online auction of antique furniture, art, interiors and jewellery runs at Hegarty's in Bandon until next Monday at 2pm. The sale includes the second part of the Anthony and Victoria Bartley Collection from Rosscarbery.