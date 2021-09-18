Joseph Carey watercolours and a tale of two auctions 

THE contents of Lotaville, Lower Glanmire Road, Cork, will be included at a three-day sale by Aidan Foley in Sixmilebridge, Co Clare, on September 26, 27 and 28.

Among them are a watercolour by Joseph Carey of Blackrock Castle, Cork (€400-€600), A View on the Thames by Augustus Burke (€6,000-€10,000), a set of 12 Cork mahogany dining chairs (€3,000-€5,000) and a tennis bracelet (€12,000-€16,000).