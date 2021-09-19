Peter Dowdall: What to do to prepare your garden for winter 

As we look towards the winter months, we must start taking some plants and bulbs inside for their annual rest period.

As soon as summer flowering bulbs such as Gladiolus and Lilium have died back, lift them out of the ground, let them dry out for a day or two, wrap them in newspaper or straw and store them somewhere dry until it’s time to plant out again in February and March of next year.

If you’re not sure if they are ready to lift yet, then have a look at the foliage. If the flower stem and foliage have all turned brown in colour then it’s time to lift.

If there’s any green left, then leave them for a while longer. Dahlias and begonias are most likely still in bloom so leave them, enjoy the end of their display and once they have died back, which will probably be as a result of the first frosts, lift them and store them in the same way.

Frost-tender perennials such as pelargoniums, many fuchsias, heliotrope and others will all need to be brought indoors soon as temperatures, particularly at night-time, are dropping.

As the days begin to get shorter and cooler, most of the annuals will finish over the next few weeks if they haven’t done so already.

Go out and treat yourself to some free seed. It’s easy to collect seeds from these flowering plants.

Once the frivolous flower petals, which are only there to attract pollinators, have died off, the seed pod will be quite visible.

This is when the serious part of the plant’s work continues as it uses the magical energy from the soil to produce viable seed.

Let the seed pod ripen, turn from green to brown.

They all become a bit brittle once ripe and you will need to be keeping watch — with many of them, such as poppies and plants which disperse seeds by way of explosion, seed pods can go from being unripe to empty in a day or two.

Irish Examiner gardening columnist Peter Dowdall. Picture: John Allen

Shake the seed from ripe pods onto some dry paper, remove any chaff, (material that isn’t a seed) and collect the remaining seed into an envelope and please don’t forget the important bit, label them.

If you’re like me (lazy!) you will tell yourself, no need to label them, I’ll remember what they are and, of course, five minutes later, something else has my attention and each spring, it’s lucky dip time again as I wait and see what I’ve sown.

So, what can you add to the garden now in place of the summer flowers to bring some sparkle to the garden? Winter colour can be provided by many different shrubs and climbers but for the bit of glitz and glamour to make you smile as you walk past, winter-flowering heathers in a pot or bed are hard to beat. Loved by bees who will be struggling soon to find food, they are an important addition to the garden.

Many of the F1 hybrid cyclamen and primulas which will appear in pots all over the country soon, may be beautiful to look at but may as well be artificial to bees as they contain no pollen or nectar. Berried plants such as skimmia and holly will bring some winter drama and sustain bird life in the garden.

One of the bulbs labelled as a summer flowering bulb is the nerine.

These bulbs are best planted in February/March but don’t even think about lifting them yet.

The foliage may well have turned brown and died off but the best bit is yet to come. They may be in flower for you already but many Nerines only begin to open up around now and keep going into December and even January.

They really are beautiful during this otherwise slow-colour period in the garden. Their pink or white flowers, which will appear in various different shades depending on the variety, seem much more vibrant and alive during the winter months than they would during summer.

Perhaps this is because they are not competing with too many other flowering plants at the moment but I think it is more due to the fading light during autumn/winter and also the quality of the light from winter sunshine.

Spring bulbs will all need to be planted over the next few months as we prepare for next year and the cycle begins once more but Nerines are best left until spring before being planted.

Tulips, daffodils, hyacinth, muscari, crocus, alliums and all the other spring favourites are available now — although I wouldn’t be in a rush to plant them until at least October, leaving some, such as tulips and alliums, until later, even December and January.