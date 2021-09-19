Garden Q&A: How should I treat rot in a horse chestnut tree?

Whether you're a gardening beginner or expert, Irish Examiner columnist Peter Dowdall has the answer to your questions
Garden Q&A: How should I treat rot in a horse chestnut tree?
Sun, 19 Sep, 2021 - 07:16

QUESTION

When we removed a hedge that was surrounding a horse chestnut tree we discovered a pocket-like hole where a branch had been removed. 

Inside the pocket there was a lot of rot which I removed and I’m wondering if I should saw the pocket off in order to prevent further water collecting in it, which could cause further rot — or is this a disease the horse chestnut has developed, and if so, how can we best treat it?

ANSWER

When a tree loses a branch such as this, it obviously leaves a scar.

It’s important when pruning a tree, even from year one in a nursery or in a garden, with a secateurs that each cut is a clean-cut, tie a node or flush with the main stem.

This gives the tree the greatest opportunity to callus over the cut and prevents infection in much the same ways as human skin does. 

If the cut is jagged or unclean, as with storm damage, it is much easier for infection to get in which is what has happened here. 

At this stage, I would leave well alone.

Hopefully, the tree has callused over on the periphery of this rot, and if not, there is nothing you can do anyway. If the tree looks otherwise healthy (no die-back in the crown or early leaf drop) I wouldn’t be too worried and would expect the tree to see both you and me out.

More in this section

Have you noticed more butterfly activity in recent weeks? Have you noticed more butterfly activity in recent weeks?
Islands of Ireland: Let the Battle commence Islands of Ireland: Let the Battle commence
Richard Collins: Woodies are loyal partners but not always Richard Collins: Woodies are loyal partners but not always
Garden Q&A: How should I treat rot in a horse chestnut tree?

The seven interior design trends you need to know about now

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices