Garden Q&A: How should I treat rot in a horse chestnut tree?

When we removed a hedge that was surrounding a horse chestnut tree we discovered a pocket-like hole where a branch had been removed.
Inside the pocket there was a lot of rot which I removed and I’m wondering if I should saw the pocket off in order to prevent further water collecting in it, which could cause further rot — or is this a disease the horse chestnut has developed, and if so, how can we best treat it?
When a tree loses a branch such as this, it obviously leaves a scar.
