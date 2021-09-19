Garden Q&A: How should I treat rot in a horse chestnut tree?

QUESTION

When we removed a hedge that was surrounding a horse chestnut tree we discovered a pocket-like hole where a branch had been removed.

Inside the pocket there was a lot of rot which I removed and I’m wondering if I should saw the pocket off in order to prevent further water collecting in it, which could cause further rot — or is this a disease the horse chestnut has developed, and if so, how can we best treat it?

ANSWER

When a tree loses a branch such as this, it obviously leaves a scar.

It’s important when pruning a tree, even from year one in a nursery or in a garden, with a secateurs that each cut is a clean-cut, tie a node or flush with the main stem.

This gives the tree the greatest opportunity to callus over the cut and prevents infection in much the same ways as human skin does.

If the cut is jagged or unclean, as with storm damage, it is much easier for infection to get in which is what has happened here.

At this stage, I would leave well alone.

Hopefully, the tree has callused over on the periphery of this rot, and if not, there is nothing you can do anyway. If the tree looks otherwise healthy (no die-back in the crown or early leaf drop) I wouldn’t be too worried and would expect the tree to see both you and me out.