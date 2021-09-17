How to choose the perfect coffee table for your living room

When it comes to buying furniture I take my time measuring, considering colour and materials, mapping out the space it will occupy on the floor with newspapers so I know it’s the right size and I can walk around it if necessary.
Ergo, changing the direction of my sofa recently by 90 degrees means my fairly clapped-out square coffee table with wonky leg, which was only ever intended to be a temporary measure, has, at last, been despatched to the shed until I can offload it to a new home. A narrow bench-shaped table now plays, sigh, another temporary host to laptop, phone, tea cup, papers, remote controls and propped up feet. Inevitably, a symphony of interiors styling it is not.
“A rectangular or oval shape is a great choice for a narrower room or to pair with a sofa in an open-plan area where you need to keep a walkway in front of the table,” Emma suggests. “Round or oval coffee tables work great in a room where space is limited as you are literally cutting corners.”
“For a room with a corner sofa or sofa with a chaise longue the rules change slightly,” says Emma.