Into the west as iconic Connemara scenes go on sale

ICONIC Connemara scenes by Paul Henry will highlight upcoming Dublin sales of art at Whyte's and James Adam. Both sales go on view next week and the catalogues are online now.
With its windswept tree and post impressionist style,at Whyte's is a small though important work which measures just six inches by eight. It was acquired by Lt Colonel Frank Stanton who visited Ireland around 1919-20 and met the artist. He bought six paintings and brought them back to Canada with his fiancee Mary Preston of Gormanston, Co. Meath. On another visit in 1936 he met Paul Henry again and bought three more paintings. They were passed on to his daughters, nephews and nieces. One daughter gave this one to her niece who gifted it to her husband, the present owner. It is estimated at €60,000-€80,000.
Connemara Cottages at Adams is a larger classical Henry work, measuring just under 18" x 20", with cottages, a mountain and cloudy sky. It is estimated at €120,000-€160,000. Both sales offer collectors a comprehensive selection at varying price points.
Whyte's Irish and International art auction is on Monday week (September 27). Prime lots includeby Dan O'Neill (€30,000-€40,000); by Thomas Roberts (1749-1778) and by Nathaniel Hill (1860-1930), each estimated at €20,000-€30,000.
There is a complete selection of 84 broadsides by Jack B. Yeats, a portrait of James Millington Synge by Harry Kernoff, a view of theby Kenneth Webb, by Louis le Brocquy, a mask of the River Lee by Rory Breslin and paintings by William Scott, Tony O'Malley, Barrie Cooke, John Shinnors and Donald Teskey.
On the international side there is art by Bob Dylan, David Bowie, a Madoura plate by Picasso and a Picasso lithograph. The auction of 158 lots will be on view at Whyte's from next Wednesday.
by Jack B Yeats (€120,000-€160,000) is another highlight at Adam's sale on Wednesday week (September 29). It dates to 1946 and is one of a number of works from the 1940's, when Yeats was in his seventies, that hark back to his youth. As a boy the artist frequently travelled on the pilot boats for merchant ships headed to Sligo.
The Adams sale kicks off with a 1997 watercolour by John Doherty of a lightship. There are some attractive coloured pencil drawings by Mary Swanzy, watercolours by Gerard Dillon and Andrew Nicholl and ink on paper works by Patrick Scott. An arresting self portrait by William Leech has an estimate of €20,000-€30,000. There is a similar estimate on two works by Dan O'Neill,and .
was one of the first open-air paintings that Walter Osborne made on the Continent and was exhibited in Dublin in 1883. It is estimated at €70,000-€100,000. Don by Sean Keating and by Basil Blackshaw are each estimated at €30,000-€50,000.
There is art by Tony O'Malley, Jane O'Malley, George Campbell, Nano Reid, Mainie Jellett, Norah McGuinness, Patsy Dan Rogers, Brian Bourke and Markey Robinson as well as sculpture by John Behan, Sonja Landweer and others in a well chosen evening auction of 146 lots. Viewing gets underway next Friday.