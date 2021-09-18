Into the west as iconic Connemara scenes go on sale

ICONIC Connemara scenes by Paul Henry will highlight upcoming Dublin sales of art at Whyte's and James Adam. Both sales go on view next week and the catalogues are online now.

With its windswept tree and post impressionist style, A Village in Connemara at Whyte's is a small though important work which measures just six inches by eight. It was acquired by Lt Colonel Frank Stanton who visited Ireland around 1919-20 and met the artist. He bought six paintings and brought them back to Canada with his fiancee Mary Preston of Gormanston, Co. Meath. On another visit in 1936 he met Paul Henry again and bought three more paintings. They were passed on to his daughters, nephews and nieces. One daughter gave this one to her niece who gifted it to her husband, the present owner. It is estimated at €60,000-€80,000.