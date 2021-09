This sumptuous Andaz double duvet in deep charcoal, pictured above, is perfect for snuggling into autumn. It’s from Meadows & Byrne and is yours for €89, pictured here with accompanying Oxford pillowcases which are €18 each; www.meadowsandbyrne.com.

The marvellous Montenotte Hotel have once again joined forces with the powerhouses behind The Kildare Gallery, Ruth Liddle and Ken Folan, to create a wondrous exhibition in their sunken Victorian Gardens in Cork’s northside. It’s great to see Irish artists displayed in such a perfect setting.

The exhibition is aptly titled ‘Reawakening’ and features 43 sculptures by 18 artists.

Do yourself a favour and check the exhibition out, don’t miss the wildflower meadow, the woodland walk and the fab fountain while you’re there.

I’ve picked three of my favourites for this week’s Wish List — Diarmuid Gavin beat me to it last week!

The Curlew, above, is by award-winning husband-and-wife team, Calnan & Anhoj. Unique in a series it is 40cm high, €7,500.

Next up is this long-eared owl (Ceann Cat) in bronze by Anna Campbell €3,200; and I'm also drawn to the bronze piece entitled Mother Resting (below) — chance would be a fine thing!

Find out more at www.themontenottehotel.com and www.thekildaregallery.ie.

On the Bathroom Shelf is an exciting new collection from Irish family brand Max Benjamin. Just launched this week, the new Magnesium Bath Salts (€27), Lavender & Chamomile Body Cream (€38), and Magnesium Sage Scrub (€35) are vegan, cruelty-free and made here in Ireland.

The collection puts an emphasis on the ritual of relaxation, all with magnesium as a key ingredient.

The trio of products are designed for escaping to the bathroom for some pampering and self-indulgence. Sure, it’s the only room in the house with a lock on the door, works for me.

The Max Benjamin bath & body collection is available to purchase at www.maxbenjamin.com and with select luxury retailers nationwide.

This gorgeous set of miniature trios in wood box frames are perfect for that hard-to-decorate snug space — I’m thinking home office or a downstairs loo.

Created by husband-and-wife team Sally and Tomás, who took up photography during lockdown, they took the plunge and created greeting cards with their captured images.

The first batch sold out in Ballymaloe and other local outlets, so they upped their game — and aren’t we glad they did.

The pair are active members of Clean Coasts Ballynamona and East Cork Biodiversity and all their products are plastic-free.

Find out more at www.sentiostudios.net.

I absolutely adore this black Darnell planter with beechwood legs, I’d put a massive jade plant in there if I had my way. It’s €90 from www.oxendales.ie

I’m very excited about the launch of The Body Shop’s Advent calendars. Yes I know it’s too early to be talking about Christmas, but they’ve been available since August 31, and I don’t want you to miss out, OK?

Their Christmas Gifts are launching on September 14, and they are multitudinous and magnificent.

They’ve upped the number of limited-edition seasonal body care collections to three: Love & Plums, Kindness & Pears (pictured here, €25.60), and Joy & Jasmine.

The packaging is more sustainable, and the clever clogs have designed most to be reused or repurposed, so your treats and surprises have a long life into 2022. See www.thebodyshop.com.