Our top picks to let the sunshine into your home this weekend

September may have seen the sun set on our summer but that doesn’t mean we can't add a blue-sky feel to our homes and a splash of sunshine to our interiors — as well as body and soul.

Here’s how.

SKY’S THE LIMIT

Dulux Colour of the Year 2022 is Bright Skies™ offers an easy way to incorporate the must-have colour of the season into your home.

Each year, a team of colour and design experts from Dulux identifies the colour trends set to feature in the year ahead and beyond, reflecting and defining the mood of the moment.

For 2022, Dulux has unveiled Bright Skies™ as the Colour of the Year for 2022.

This serene shade of blue is designed to emulate the vast open sky and bring a feeling of calmness and optimism into your space.

Whether you want to grab the paintbrush or vamp it up with accessories large or small — the choice is yours.

To celebrate the launch, the popular Java range from DFS is available in the colour. The collection includes a swivel chair, armchair, footstools, and sofas available in two, three and four-seater versions as well as a generous corner sofa.

M+Mandarin.

SPRAY-ON SUNSHINE

A spritz of Molecule’s M+ Mandarin will perk you up no matter what the season and, bonus, — will bring a lasting scent to any room you wander into.

Iso E Super is an abstract synthetic molecule characterised as a cedarwood note with a warm, velvety cocooning sensation.

And just as it says on the tin, mandarin is extracted from the mandarin orange.

It’s one of this year’s additions to the Molecule and Molecule Escentric family, currently celebrating its 15th anniversary.

M+ Mandarin, €108 for 100ml, gives a proper feelgood vibe to the home as well as body and soul. People tend to ask what you're wearing and stop and sniff the air like a little pom with a passion for zesty, fruit-rind scents.

When Molecule 01 and Escentric 01 were launched back in 2006 both fragrances fast became cult favourites.

“Mandarin is all about the instant hit. It’s so alive, the way it radiates off the skin with that citrus zestiness,” says the fragrance's designer Geza Schoen. “I’ve touched it up with a little extra shading to extend it, adding a mandarin ingredient used in flavourings to give it super-juiciness.”

Take it from me, this juiciness fills the house, no matter the season.

Dr. Bronner’s 18-in-1 Hemp Pure-Castile Soap in Rose, €10.95.

SOAP IN A BOTTLE

Another go-to for pick-me-up scents (particularly citrus and peppermint) is Dr Bronner.

Its citrus soap, both bar and liquid form, is always on standby in the bathroom and kitchen — and over the past 12 months, the little peppermint hand hygiene spray in the collection, €6.95, has also made its way into handbag and car.

Dr. Bronner's Hand Hygiene Spray, Peppermint, €6.95.

Dr. Bronner’s 18-in-1 Pure-Castile Soap is concentrated, biodegradable, versatile, and effective.

From cleaning the floors, washing laundry, to washing in the shower, and more, Dr. Bronner’s 18-in-1 Pure-Castile Soap (€10.95 - 236ml) is ideal whether you’re getting to grips with a college flatshare or getting yourself lost in your very big house in the country.

Made with organic and certified fair-trade ingredients, this multi-purpose soap is suitable for just about any cleaning task from your body to the floors.

Packaged in a 100% post-consumer recycled bottle that is also recyclable, this liquid soap is available in a variety of scents including Unscented Baby Mild and eight scents, including (my favourites) Peppermint and Citrus, and Lavender, Green Tea, Eucalyptus, Almond, Rose, and Tea Tree.

Check out the full 18-in-1 uses and information on how to dilute: https://www.drbronner.com/all-one-blog/2017/06/dilutions-cheat-sheet-dr-bronners-pure-castile-soap/ Dr. Bronner’s Pure-Castile Soap is also available in an All One Pure-Castile Bar Soap (€6.95).