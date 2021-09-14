Richard Collins: Woodies are loyal partners but not always

Greater-spotted woodpeckers are breeding here now. As is customary among small and medium-sized birds, they are ‘seasonally monogamous’.

Partners remain faithful to each other while they have eggs and young to look after, then they go their separate ways. Like robins, female woodpeckers may establish territories of their own in winter. Some pairs get together again the following spring, others don’t, although fidelity to the breeding territory is strong. A Russian female occupied the same home range each summer but changed her partner four times in five years.

Acorn woodpeckers, living in the oak woods of the eastern US, do things differently. Highly gregarious, extended family groups are their norm. Smithsonian National Museum scientists have just published

results of a long-term behavioural study. The scale of the project is impressive. Woodpeckers living in California’s Carmel Valley were monitored for 40 years by 150 scientists and technicians, accumulating cradle-to-the-grave data on almost 500 individual birds.

The acorns’ mating arrangements are much looser than those of other woodpeckers, the researchers found. While some pairs breed monogamously, others opt for a ‘ménage à trois’. Two or three males may defend a territory together, both mating with one or two nesting females.

Monogamy, zoologists argue, is the gold standard among pairing strategies. Highly efficient, it ensures that all youngsters are those of the breeding pair. With looser arrangements, some chicks in a nest may not be those of one or other parent. Cuckoos provide the most extreme example of this vulnerability; foster parents are duped into raising the youngster of an enemy.

The Carmel Valley research, however, revealed that male woodpeckers nesting in duos and trios ‘had higher lifetime reproductive success than those breeding alone’. For females, the lifetime reproductive success

of those co-breeding in duos was no better, or worse, than that of lone pairs. It was lower for females nesting in trios.

Do these finding imply that monogamy is not the Rolls-Royce of mating strategies? Not necessarily; ‘male and female acorn woodpeckers produced fewer young per successful nesting attempt when sharing reproduction’.

Nor do the woodpeckers’s flexible domestic arrangements encourage ‘free love.’ Males in extended unions are closely related to each other, often brothers. Losing out in competition for mating with a brother is no tragedy; through him many of the loser’s genes are still transferred to the next generation.

Co-nesting females are also likely to be siblings. A breeding bird shares half its genes with a full offspring and has a quarter stake in the genes of a nephew or niece. Maiden aunts, by helping the young of their relatives, promulgate their own genes. The genetic dividend in this polygamous system, however, is very difficult to calculate.

Young greater-spotted woodpeckers become independent of their parents eight to 10 days after fledging, although some Russian ones remained on for up to 30 days.

Acorn youngsters, however, remain in the natal territory after fledging. Helping to feed their parents’ subsequent broods, and alerting the extended family to approaching rivals and predators, they are acting in their own genetic interests.