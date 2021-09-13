What you already have is a starting point for your home interiors, says Ikea

Bringing the indoors out has been a hallmark of our lifestyle this past year but as the world gradually begins to open up again our homes are reflecting this.

So, Ikea’s autumn/winter lookbook has a global yet cosy feel as three key themes inform it, all with sustainability at their core.

Dromsk plant pot, €7.

Because there’s no place like home when it comes to building on eco-friendly practices, according to the Swedish furniture chain, which is focusing on how we can adapt our dwellings by investing in quality items that stand the test of time.

Ikea says it wants to show how easy it can be to build on what you already have with small, simple affordable and sustainable updates.

The three themes are Global Influences, Mys [comfort] and Festivities and Refresh, Renew and Rejuvenate.

“Last season, we made the decision to move away from seasonal trends, saying goodbye to the temporary, and welcoming longevity with sustainable choices through our ‘transitions’," according to Ikea.

Begarlig vase, €9.

"This autumn/winter, we are focusing on the small ways we can adapt and change our homes by investing in quality products that stand the test of time."

Following its Life at Home Report 2020 and consumer focus groups, Ikea has shaped three transitions that cater to the shift in consumer needs, habits and behaviours as we move into the cooler months ahead:

Global Influences caters to the shift in postpandemic travel and the wanderlust to seek escapism from the everyday. “Homewares will play a keen role in transporting us to faraway destinations, helping us embrace different cultures whilst staying close to home and bringing nature indoors,” it states.

Brunstarr cushion cover, €25.

“With a blend of handcrafted and natural materials, textures and decorative touches, this transition is all about an amalgamation of different styles and ideas.

Mys and Festivities welcomes the return of festive celebrations with loved ones. Embracing Ikea’s Swedish roots and heritage, the term mys [‘mees’] means a focus on comfort, relaxation, feasting and slowing down — encouraging people to take time away from the outside world to recalibrate and re-energise.

Tradfri LED bulb, €7.50.

Creating a traditional and rustic feel with sustainable materials and organic forms, Mys and Festivities is all about living in the moment and simply enjoying being together.

Our need to feel rested and energised in the cooler and darker months is conveyed with Refresh, Renew, and Rejuvenate — establishing a cosy refuge whilst injecting new life into familiar spaces. Simple and affordable updates such as snug textiles and invigorating accessories will help foster and improve wellbeing, whilst playing with colours, shapes and contrasts will add some fun, liveliness and personality.

As the world cautiously begins to open up again, there comes a desire to welcome a blend of different cultures into our home, creating an inviting ambience," says Rosheen Forbes, Ikea UK and Ireland.

"Balmy tones and desert hues such as clay, ruby and burnt orange inspire dreams of distant landscapes, while earthy shades help us feel grounded and connected with nature. “Inspiration for soft furnishings can be taken from Morocco, Turkey and Spain, with materials such as satin, velvet, alcantara and felt instilling a sense of richness.”

So, you can choose from textiles that invoke everything from a Moroccan souk to a Scandinavian autumn evening.

“Introduce stoneware, clay and glass, which have influences from destinations across the globe, from hand-blown Italian glass to Greek pottery,” adds Rosheen.

According to Ikea’s 2020 Life at Home report, 86% of us agree that our home is central to our well-being, and as a result, now feels like the perfect time to learn about ways to improve the spaces we spend so much time in.

Clotilde Passalacqua, interior design manager, Ikea UK and Ireland, says: “A bedroom is a place of rest, although emotional or physical clutter can often get in the way and impact our sleep. Choosing the right colour palette is a great way to help create a peaceful space where you can feel at ease. Mixing rich, deep blues with cooler hues, along with hints of grey and black will help establish a serene atmosphere.

Blakullen upholstered bed frame, €129.

"Lighter shades of blue bring a calm and relaxed vibe aiding sleep and rest, brighter blue tones an energising quality, whilst darker hues give off a sense of reliability instilling an aura of comfort and security.”

She adds: "Be daring and move your bed to the middle of your room to establish a focal point. Then create a dramatic cocoon surrounded by layers of soft textiles to evoke a sense of cosiness, helping you feel safe and comfortable before you drift off to sleep.”

Adjustable lighting enables you to easily change the overall atmosphere of your room, with the LED Tradfri range allowing you to dim, brighten, and change the colour of your light to suit different moods and times of day.

The company’s goal is to become a fully circular and climate-positive business by 2030 and has put sustainability as a central focus, including the recent launch of its Buy Back service and Circular Hubs.