Have you noticed more butterfly activity in recent weeks? Readers have been in touch reporting a welcome influx of these lovely, colourful creatures into their gardens as well as in urban parks and wild areas.

No doubt, the warm, sunny weather has helped draw them out and make them more visible and they certainly brighten our days.

There are around 35 species in Ireland and those I’ve noticed most in my garden are the small tortoiseshell, by far the most numerous; peacock, with its four, stand-out eyespots, and a number of whites. Nettles attract them for feeding, as do buddleia plants.

William Wordsworth’s poem comes to mind: “I’ve watched you now a full half-hour;

Self-poised upon that yellow flower And little Butterfly indeed, I know not if you sleep or feed.’’

Also watching in the garden are some visiting cats that hide among the bushes, waiting to pounce. After a butterfly lands and settles on a plant for a while, a preying paw shoots out hoping for an easy catch.

However, the butterfly seems to just escape the cat’s clutches and takes flight with a fraction of a second to spare. At times, it seems the butterflies are only teasing the frustrated felines. Certain birds, including tits, robins and wrens, can also prey on butterflies.

In folklore, butterflies were believed to be the souls of dead people moving from this world to the next. They were also seen as symbols of the cycle of life, transforming from a caterpillar to a delicate, winged creature flying away to an unknown, distant destination. Signs on, they are portrayed in song and story as truly beautiful, if vulnerable, reflecting the fragility of life itself.

Our varied countryside, parks and gardens supply butterfly species with their needs for egg laying and food sources. Butterfly Conservation Ireland says our butterfly population is stable, whilst adding there’s no room for complacency.

The West Cork branch of Birdwatch warns that Ireland is becoming a butterfly-unfriendly place. The biggest problem is habitat destruction. More marginal land, scrub, hedges and verges are being cleared for agriculture, houses and other purposes. Herbicides and fertilisers also reduce food sources like wildflowers.

“We can all help in our gardens by growing plants rich in nectar and wild plants like birds-foot trefoil, which would look fine on anyone’s grass verge or lawn edge,’’ says Damaris Lysaght, of the branch.

The small tortoiseshell is busy, at present. Its wings are brown and amber, with black spots and much smaller blue spots all around the edges. Also seen in September is the plainer common blue, a grassland butterfly. See the National Biodiversity Data Centre website for a crash course on butterfly identification, with lots of photographs.