Sparking joy: Marie Kondo is back to help clean out your rooms

I’ve been waiting for the simple pleasure of tidying-up guru Marie Kondo’s new series, Sparking Joy, to drop on Netflix after their teasing “coming soon” press release landed in my inbox back in March.

Now it’s finally here, I’ve made an event of it; simple pleasures in complicated times, you might say; comfy on the sofa with a cup of tea and trotters up for a mini-binge watching of other people playing house. Already I’m sparking joy and I haven’t yet opened a messy drawer.

For context, Kondo’s previous series, Tidying Up with Marie Kondo, focused solely on tidying homes: Sparking Joy is a nod to how the world has altered the relationships between home, work and community as she gets to work on a nursery, coffee shop and church.

Marie Kondo gets to work in her new Netflix series, Sparking Joy, taking us into the lives of three families to see the transformative effects of tidying up.

The principles, however, remain the same as when Kondo told us in series one that the ultimate goal of tidying is to learn to cherish what we have, something she starts by putting the possessions to be tidied in one place so the owner is confronted by its sheer volume.

Next, it’s picking up each item and asking if it sparks joy. If it does, she describes the feeling as being “like your cells are rising”. If not, thank it for its service and dispatch to the charity shop.

Fun fact: After series one, charity shops in the US noted a 66% increase in donations of personal belongings. Is it her gentle, non-judgemental approach that mesmerises us into compliance? Her best-selling books certainly don’t. Somewhere in the translation from Japanese, her calm encouragement translates to bossy.

Unlike extreme declutterers, however, she doesn’t demonise shopping, but urges practicing discernment in our acquisitions, confining ourselves to joy-sparking purchases so we’re not back where we started with mountains of stuff rendering us

inert by the thought of doing anything about it.

Now you have the gist, episode one of Sparking Joy is called The Joy of Family, where organic nursery owner Jimmy and son Logan get ready to sort out chaos built up over years.

The Joy of Letting Go: Episode three focuses on Lorri who needs help organising the church where she volunteers, and how to fit everything into her new house after downsizing.

“It was my first time tidying a nursery,” says the tidier-in-chief herself, “so it was very fun learning about the business from Jimmy and Logan and the unique tools and items that are specific to their profession. The biggest challenge for people often comes when sorting through all the boxes and containers as it can often be overwhelming.”

This she mitigates with a few exercises.

“Greet your space,” she says. “This will help you calm down and clear your mind. It also helps to reduce any anxiety you may have about the process. Second, visualise your ideal lifestyle. This will help you keep your focus on why you are tidying.

“The goal of tidying isn’t to just be organised, it’s to improve your personal or professional lifestyle.

The Joy of Family: In episode one Marie Kondo meets father and son Jimmy and Logan whose organic nursery is in need of decluttering, categorising and tidying up.

“Think of how nice it would be to only be surrounded by objects that spark joy.

“Third, leave behind feelings of guilt.

“This will let you declutter without feelings of guilt about being wasteful.

“Show gratitude for the objects you keep, and, for those you discard, appreciate the past when they brought you joy.”

Being a pandemic era production, Kondo had to adapt her working practices, involving herself less in the actual tidying and leaving the bulk of the work to the participants, although being well into her third pregnancy at the time was probably a factor too.

Inevitably, order prevailed, achieved in calm Kondo style, plus the bonus feature of bonding father and son together, and daughter Porter who arrived later to pitch in.

Porter reveals they’ve made little effort to keep in regular touch since her father’s divorce, but the discovery of a withered old book on rose-growing prompted Jimmy’s reminiscences about his grandmother’s garden and more. The family delights in it as they tidy, and I’m cheering them on from the sofa.

By the episode’s end, they have new purpose and energy for the nursery and each other. It’s a balm for our troubled times.

One gripe, though: Netflix hasn’t provided subtitles where Kondo speaks in Japanese directly to the camera without the aid of her translator. A few randomly placed bullet points on the screen fail to convey her advice in total, so scroll to settings, switch on subtitles and breathe in the calm.