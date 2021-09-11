Appetising selection of furniture and collectibles at Lynes and Lynes

Just over 400 lots will come under the hammer at an auction which Lynes and Lynes has been putting together since last April
Appetising selection of furniture and collectibles at Lynes and Lynes

An old metal Tri-ang pedal car at Lynes and Lynes.

Sat, 11 Sep, 2021 - 14:00
Des O’Sullivan

An early Irish walnut tea or silver table, a Sheraton sideboard and an Irish Georgian longcase clock are among the prime lots at Lynes and Lynes online sale in Carrigtwohill, Co. Cork on this day week (September 18).

Just over 400 lots will come under the hammer at an auction which Lynes and Lynes has been putting together since last April. The sale includes two executor house contents and lots collected from residences throughout Munster.

Some of the lots available at Lynes and Lynes next Saturday including an Irish Georgian sideboard and a 19th century overmantle mirror.
Some of the lots available at Lynes and Lynes next Saturday including an Irish Georgian sideboard and a 19th century overmantle mirror.

The selection of furniture lots is appetising. There is an Irish Georgian mahogany and brass banded turf bucket (€600-€1,000); an Irish Georgian mahogany tall boy (€1,000- €1,500); a gilded serpentine console table with marble top (€1,000-€1,500): an Irish Georgian secretaire bookcase (€2,000-€3,000); an Irish Georgian mahogany and satinwood corner cabinet (€1,000-€1,500); an Arts and Crafts oak side cabinet (€800-€1,200) and a large 19th century wardrobe with light and dark walnut panels (€1,000-€1,500).

An early Irish walnut tea table and an Irish Georgian turf bucket at Lynes and Lynes.
An early Irish walnut tea table and an Irish Georgian turf bucket at Lynes and Lynes.

The Irish walnut tea table is complete with carved frieze and shell decoration and is estimated at €4,000-€6,000, the Sheraton sideboard at €1,000-€1,500 and the Georgian longcase clock, by J. Burdon, Dublin at €1,500-€2,000.

There are collectibles including two stuffed pheasants cased by Rohu, Cork, an old metal Tri-ang pedal car, a Guinness Time outside wall clock and a large silver cup from the North Kildare Harriers Point to Point in 1925.

A Chinese watercolour painting on silk of a religious procession is estimated at €200-€300, a still life by James O’Halloran and a pair of antique hand coloured prints by Nathanial Grogan (€400-€600).

A Georgian longcase clock at Lynes and Lynes.
A Georgian longcase clock at Lynes and Lynes.

There is silver and plate, mirrors, some garden furniture, porcelain and cloissonne ware and an Irish Connemara made drawing room rug €300-€500) as well as some coins and books. The auction is on view today, tomorrow and all next week from 10 am to 5 pm.

More in this section

House wren feeds bug to babies in birdhouse Richard Collins: Why civilisation has a downside for humans and animals alike
Islands of Ireland: The opulent Bradock Island with links to the Titanic Islands of Ireland: The opulent Bradock Island with links to the Titanic
From the Saragosso Sea to my little stream in Arigideen From the Saragosso Sea to my little stream in Arigideen
Appetising selection of furniture and collectibles at Lynes and Lynes

Diarmuid Gavin: Why gardens are among best places to display art

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices