Appetising selection of furniture and collectibles at Lynes and Lynes

An early Irish walnut tea or silver table, a Sheraton sideboard and an Irish Georgian longcase clock are among the prime lots at Lynes and Lynes online sale in Carrigtwohill, Co. Cork on this day week (September 18).
Just over 400 lots will come under the hammer at an auction which Lynes and Lynes has been putting together since last April. The sale includes two executor house contents and lots collected from residences throughout Munster.
The selection of furniture lots is appetising. There is an Irish Georgian mahogany and brass banded turf bucket (€600-€1,000); an Irish Georgian mahogany tall boy (€1,000- €1,500); a gilded serpentine console table with marble top (€1,000-€1,500): an Irish Georgian secretaire bookcase (€2,000-€3,000); an Irish Georgian mahogany and satinwood corner cabinet (€1,000-€1,500); an Arts and Crafts oak side cabinet (€800-€1,200) and a large 19th century wardrobe with light and dark walnut panels (€1,000-€1,500).
The Irish walnut tea table is complete with carved frieze and shell decoration and is estimated at €4,000-€6,000, the Sheraton sideboard at €1,000-€1,500 and the Georgian longcase clock, by J. Burdon, Dublin at €1,500-€2,000.
There are collectibles including two stuffed pheasants cased by Rohu, Cork, an old metal Tri-ang pedal car, a Guinness Time outside wall clock and a large silver cup from the North Kildare Harriers Point to Point in 1925.
A Chinese watercolour painting on silk of a religious procession is estimated at €200-€300, a still life by James O’Halloran and a pair of antique hand coloured prints by Nathanial Grogan (€400-€600).
There is silver and plate, mirrors, some garden furniture, porcelain and cloissonne ware and an Irish Connemara made drawing room rug €300-€500) as well as some coins and books. The auction is on view today, tomorrow and all next week from 10 am to 5 pm.