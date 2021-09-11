Appetising selection of furniture and collectibles at Lynes and Lynes

An early Irish walnut tea or silver table, a Sheraton sideboard and an Irish Georgian longcase clock are among the prime lots at Lynes and Lynes online sale in Carrigtwohill, Co. Cork on this day week (September 18).

Just over 400 lots will come under the hammer at an auction which Lynes and Lynes has been putting together since last April. The sale includes two executor house contents and lots collected from residences throughout Munster.