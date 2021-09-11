Views of Cork in the 1830's go on sale today

Most of the main thoroughfares in the city centre were once waterways, but many were paved over in the 18th century.
A set of 1830's Cork drawings by William Roe at Mullens of Laurel Park today.

Sat, 11 Sep, 2021 - 08:00
Des O’Sullivan

It is easy to see how Cork city was once dubbed the Venice of the North according to Stuart Purcell of Mullen’s where a Collector’s Cabinet sale takes place online today. 

He bases this opinion on lot 17 at today’s sale. This is a series of drawings of Cork by William Roe executed between 1837 and 1838 which shows a lot of water. Most of the main thoroughfares in the city centre were once waterways, but many were paved over the 18th century, before Roe’s drawings were made.

A bound copy of the complete run of The United Irishman at Mullens.
Lot 17 consists of seven framed sheets each with between two and four views. Once part of the collection of Count Horace Plunkett, they were published in the Capuchin Annual of 1941. They are estimated at €2,000-€3,000.

The sale of art, history, literature and collectables includes a first edition of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone from 1997, an Irish Volunteer officer’s tunic found in an attic in Co. Cork, a wooden box carved in Kashmir with the regimental badge of the Connaught Rangers, a bound copy of the complete run of the United Irishman, the Irish Felon and the Irish Tribune and a 1944 programme for the All-Ireland senior football final.

This was the last time Roscommon won an All-Ireland title and they were champions for two years running.

