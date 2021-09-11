Views of Cork in the 1830's go on sale today

It is easy to see how Cork city was once dubbed the Venice of the North according to Stuart Purcell of Mullen’s where a Collector’s Cabinet sale takes place online today.

He bases this opinion on lot 17 at today’s sale. This is a series of drawings of Cork by William Roe executed between 1837 and 1838 which shows a lot of water. Most of the main thoroughfares in the city centre were once waterways, but many were paved over the 18th century, before Roe’s drawings were made.