From the Saragosso Sea to my little stream in Arigideen

A marine biologist friend said that the eel found by my grandnephew in our garden stream might have thought it was heading up a river. I’m wondering if I should try to recapture it and transfer it to the species-rich and scenic River Arigideen.

Heading up our one-metre-wide, leafy brook, it was going nowhere; it’s impassable just above our house. Even in this relatively rainy summer, the trickle of water measures hardly two inches deep in the deepest pools. It reaches the beach 200 metres below us, and spreads into a shallow ‘delta’, flowing 50m more to join salt water.

The eel was the second ever found in our waterway, extravagantly dubbed Abhainn Eascann, Eel River, by myself when I explored it 20 years and found a foot-long yellow eel under a stone. Neither I, nor anybody else, have explored it ‘in depth’ ever since. Once, biologists from the Inniscarra Water Treatment Plant investigated the water quality and declared it an eminently healthy ecosystem, showing me tiny molluscs and crustaceans attached to loose stones.

The reason I haven’t investigated it over two decades is not the water depth, but the depth of the stream bed itself, 1.5 m below ground level, worn down through bedrock over millennia. It’s dark, it’s rutted, it’s even slippery: bending down for hours while surveying the runnels under rocks doesn’t suit me, as it once did. In winter rains, it becomes a cataract.

Last week’s eel was discovered, captured, photographed, and released by a grandnephew who’d arrived here with his twin sister from Andalucía in Spain. Fifteen-year-olds Bruno and Emilia were born in Seville to my brother’s son and his American wife and have spent their lives in Spain. It was Emilia who hatched the idea of completing their schooling in Ireland and persuaded her parents to let them enrol in a co-ed school in Waterford, starting last week.

Stopping over here en route, they’d hardly said hello when they disappeared into our garden wilderness. They’re equally enthralled by natural history — I have vivid memories of their lizard-catching talents in Andalucía. Bruno spent hours in the stream. Emilia takes exemplary photos, some of which I’ve borrowed, possibly to appear one day in this august organ.

It was great to see a live eel again. The last one I saw was, happily, dead, given that it was disappearing head-first down a Dutch woman’s open mouth at an Amsterdam eel stall, her husband holding the tail. When some of my own children were young, we could capture elvers in the beach ‘delta’, so thin that I called them ‘bootlace eels’, but that was 25 years ago. The last time I waded there, I saw not a solitary elver, although juvenile sand dabs the size of a two-euro piece still darted away from under one’s feet to settle elsewhere, instantly becoming, again, part of, and invisible on, the sand. The European eel is a critically endangered species. Since the 1970s, the numbers reaching Europe has declined by 97%.

Overfishing, proliferation of parasites, hydroelectric dams cutting off migration routes and changes in the North Atlantic drift and Gulf Stream have been the cause.

The life cycle of eels is not yet fully understood. Efforts have been made to provide conditions in which mature adults might breed in tanks by installing “swimming machines” to simulate their 6,500 km journey back to the Sargasso Sea. If successful, the larvae could be reared in captivity. However, larvae have never lived long enough to begin to develop.

In nature, European eels begin life as larvae in the Sargasso Sea (so-called for the free-floating sargassum seaweed that abounds there and, uniquely, reproduces vegetatively on the ocean surface). The larvae drifts to the shores and estuaries of Europe where it metamorphosises into almost transparent “glass eels” and then into elvers which move up rivers.

As elvers grow, they become yellow eels, like the 30cm specimen I found in our stream. They hunt in darkness, detecting prey by smell. Some have pointed snouts, others have broad, relatively blunt heads. Why this difference is another eel mystery...

They may spend up to 20 years in fresh water before becoming sexually mature. Then, their eyes grow bigger, and they become silvery, with white bellies. Known as “silver eels”, they return to salt water and swim to the Sargasso to spawn and die.

An eel in a family well in Sweden lived for 155 years; captive eels for 80 years. A specimen weighing 9kg (20lbs) was caught in a Norfolk ditch in 1839, others caught in East Anglican fens weighed 12kg and were 150cm (5ft) long.

Attempts continue to try to save the species by captive breeding and farming. Our planet would be the poorer for their passing.