Donal Hickey: Why September is a lovely time for nature

As the schools reopened last week, people were again commenting how the sun “always’’ seems to blaze down and the rain clears when the children return to their classrooms.

That, of course, is a myth because the weather is not always clement at this time. In fact, September can be quite a showery month, interspersed with sunshine.

It was wonderful to enjoy our Indian summer in the past two weeks. Mind you, it did come a bit early, as we normally get such fine spells in late September and October.

We have to go back to the 18th century to find the origins of the term, Indian summer. It is believed to be associated with warm, autumnal conditions, in North America, which Native Americans availed of for hunting.

Something the latest pleasant spell here again showed was how our climate is warming. During such spells in the past, temperatures in Ireland rarely exceeded 20 degrees Centigrade, and then for only short periods. However, we recently experienced days when the mercury hit the mid-20s.

When many people recall the Covid lockdown of last year, they remember the fine weather which helped them cope with the restrictions. The year was the hottest on record, with drought conditions in some areas during April and May. But 2020 was also wetter than the average year, with rainfall 116% of normal. Climatologists tell us to expect more weather extremes, such as intense hotter spells, in the coming years. Extreme events will increase dramatically and with intensity, according to John Sweeney, former professor at Maynooth University.

“The kind of events that happened once in 10 years before we started messing up the atmosphere could be happening two to three times every 10 years, if not more frequently,’’ he told RTÉ radio.

As far back as the 1990s, scientists were predicting these extremes, including more storms, flooding and heatwaves. All of which are now happening.

The message from Professor Emeritus Sweeney, a leading expert, is that we had better start getting accustomed to such events. For instance, rainfall is heavier now than it used to be and has increased by 6% in recent decades.

In the early days of September, nevertheless, we look forward to autumn and the season’s ever-changing colours. Our poets have rhapsodised about this time of year. Think of Patrick Kavanagh and his love song which began on Raglan Road on an autumn day.

Given reasonable weather, it’s a lovely time for walking and observing nature’s preparations for a long winter ahead. And, we might still get another blast of an Indian summer before September and October are out!