Garden Notes: Composting tips for all levels and interests

Composting Made Easy is an event being hosted by Fingal County Council at the Bayside Association Community Garden, Bayside Square East, Dublin, on Saturday, 18 September, from 3-5pm. Composting is a fantastic way of re-purposing waste and creating peat-free and nutrient-rich compost for growing. It's about re-connecting with the earth and going back to our roots. Master composter Craig Benton will demonstrate how to compost food and garden waste in a community garden setting using three different methods. Craig has been a composter trainer since the programme began. He is an expert in both home and commercial composting. Originally from the US, he started training composters in Seattle in 1984. In 2003, he moved to Ireland and helped start the Irish commercial composting industry. Over his career, Craig has trained over 1,000 people in composting and food waste prevention. Even for those that are already composting, this demonstration will give you tips on how you can improve your technique. For tickets and more information, see Composting Made Easy.

Cork Nature Network is a charitable organisation that aims to benefit the community of Cork by promoting and encouraging the conservation of wildlife and habitats in city and county, by educating and increasing the awareness of the need for conservation. The network has teamed up with Elaine O’Riordan of the National University of Ireland Galway to give further information on hedgehogs and to ask for the general public to send in their sightings. The Irish Hedgehog Survey is a citizen science project led by researchers in NUIG. The aim of the survey is to learn more about where hedgehogs live in Ireland and how they use our urban and rural habitats. For more, see Cork Nature Network.



Free guided tours of the National Botanic Gardens take place daily. Discover the magnificent and rare treasures of our living plant collections and discover the most rare, iconic, helpful, environmentally vital, and quirkiest plants of our collections. Experienced guides will also tell you about the fascinating history and international significance of the National Botanic Gardens. Meet at the sign in front of The Palm House. Your guide, wearing an identifiable name badge, will meet you there. For more information, including Covid safety guidelines, see National Botanic Gardens.

The Irish Specialist Nursery Association (ISNA) was established to represent the smaller more specialist Nurseries in Ireland. It hosts a plant fair on September 12 at Fota house and Gardens Carrigtwohill, Co. Cork from 11am to 4.30pm.

The Royal Horticultural Society of Ireland (RHSI) hosts a Zoom talk with Dan Hinkley on September 8 from 7:30pm-9:30pm and an evening of floral art with Karen Robinson on September 22 from 7.30pm-9 pm. New members are always welcome. See Royal Horticultural Society of Ireland for more details.

Got an item you’d like to see in Garden Notes? Email gardening@examiner.ie