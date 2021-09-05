Follow nature and use contrasting colours in your garden

Visiting gardens is one of those pleasures that has remained largely untouched during the last two years and I had the pleasure recently of travelling around Kerry admiring so many beautiful spaces. It’s always nice to see what other people do, the plants they put together, the styles that they use and the effects that are achieved.

In one herbaceous border that was in full bloom when I visited I spotted, from a distance a large clump of Thalictrum Hewitt’s Double. A particular favourite of mine, I was surprised to be able to make it out from so far away. It was growing near enough to the equally tall, Verbena bonariensis, that the flower stems could easily grow through each other. Beyond them there was the thuggish, pink Autumn Anemone and the colour combination was really quite something. The entire area was alive with butterflies when I called. They were enjoying the spectacular sunshine that we enjoyed last week as was I, for it seemed to really bring life to the flowers.

Using complimentary colours like these together, the Thalictrum is pale purple/dark pink and the Verbena too, is a pale mauve along with the pink of the Anemone, creates a restful, calming spectacle. Both the Verbena and Thalictrum are tall, growing to nearly two metres in height and on their own the stems can be quite brittle and fragile but when growing together as these were, mixed in with some medium height growers they all seem to support one another. It’s important to remember this for if you plant one or other in isolation, particularly in a windy situation, you can expect to see flowering stems lying on the ground after a strong breeze. You could stake them using bamboo canes or metal stakes designed for such a purpose but isn’t it so much nicer, not to have to spend the time staking and instead, to enjoy the cacophony of colour and form that such a mixed planting brings.

Another way to use colour is to grow contrasting colours side by side. The effect then is far less calm and relaxing and much more vibrant and in your face. I saw plenty of contrasting associations on my recent jaunts but one that really appealed to me was a mixture of Rudbeckia Goldsturm with its beautiful, bright golden blooms with a black eye and the really dramatic, dark burgundy red of Dahlia Arabian Night. Not a combination I had seen before but certainly one that I shall be trying myself. It sounds so jarring that it shouldn’t work but there is a saying that in nature, no colours clash. Not sure if everyone will agree with that but, while on paper, bright yellow and deep red may be too severe for anyone to try as a combination either inside or out, in this garden, it really worked.

I had to visit one of my favourite places in Ireland on my travels, the beautiful patch of Kerry that is Parknasilla. Once inside the gates, I instantly feel a calmness, not that there are too many stresses or hustle and bustle outside the gates for that matter. Of course, the most important thing about the grounds here is that they are natural, not to be interfered with too much, more managed in terms of keeping invasive species at bay. It didn’t disappoint, the current owners of the hotel are doing great work at maintaining and improving the grounds here, adding extra walkways and little ameneties throughout. It’s a real foragers delight down here. As I walked over one such walkway, I gorged on fistfuls of fresh blackberries and if the mood took me, I could have filled my bag with sloes, rose hips and haws. Far better, I decided to leave them, to sustain the birds and other wildlife that call this place home.

Creamy white meadowsweet in nature.

As I got closer to the main hotel building, the simple planting of Hydrangea Limelight was in full flower and quite simply delighting in the summer sunshine, standing proud and reflecting the rays of the sun like horticultural beacons. The beautiful cone shaped, white, panicled flowers are the perfect, vibrant yet understated choice for planting next to such a beautiful, grey limestone building, it would be easy to get it wrong by planting something too brash and garish.

The simplicity of the single species too, is important in getting it right.

One of the nicest displays that I was lucky enough to admire in full flower was, as I was stopped at road works outside Kenmare on the Sneem road. I looked to my left and there was a field, maybe two acres, filled with the blooms of purple loosestrife and meadowsweet. It was simply breathtaking, such a perfect mixture of colour and texture and wouldn’t you know it, all in the wild, left to nature’s own paintbrush.