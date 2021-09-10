Patio inspiration from hotel bar made from shipping container 

I bet Cinderella’s fairy godmother would have quite a few more exciting ideas these days about what else she could turn that pumpkin into long after midnight had struck.
Yes, the sun may have set on our summer but our fascination with turning objects into something far removed from their original purpose has lingered on.
He wasn’t just thinking about his own back garden — Declan is the general manager of The Park Hotel in Dungarvan, Co Waterford, and was keen to add another dimension to guests’ experience.
They then embarked on the challenge of converting the container into a fully equipped bar complete with plumbing, electricity, high-end counter surfaces, drinks display and glassware storage.
“We started work on it in late April and we opened on June 15,” said Declan.
“To add a magical ‘woodland glade’ feel to the area, rows of string bulb lights are strung overhead to take the space from day to night in style,” said Declan. “I feel it has really increased not only the guest experience but my staff just love working in this cool new space.”