Patio inspiration from hotel bar made from shipping container 

I bet Cinderella’s fairy godmother would have quite a few more exciting ideas these days about what else she could turn that pumpkin into long after midnight had struck.

A bijou iced coffee dock, perhaps?

Yes, the sun may have set on our summer but our fascination with turning objects into something far removed from their original purpose has lingered on.

Declan Moriarty, right, and Eoin Jacob, The Park Hotel Dungarvan, at the converted shipping container in the hotel's outdoor dining space.

In other words, horseboxes will never be just horseboxes again.

And shipping containers? They’re the jam jars of our generation. All kinds of things can be done with them — whether they morph into deluxe garden sheds or forever homes.

I turn to a fellow enthusiast for validation — and inspiration.

Like many over the past year, Declan Moriarty kept an eye on the traps and trailers of all descriptions being pressed into service throughout the land.

He wasn’t just thinking about his own back garden — Declan is the general manager of The Park Hotel in Dungarvan, Co Waterford, and was keen to add another dimension to guests’ experience.

The outdoor dining area.

The result? He converted a shipping container to help transform the outdoor dining area.

His vision was to create something unexpected with a touch of enchantment.

“It isn’t something you see too often; a shipping container that pops up in between the leafy shade of mature trees, accented by twinkling lights overhead and picnic tables below,” he said.

Declan and the team at the hotel, part of the Flynn Hotel Collection, invested €27,000 to design the new sustainable outdoor drinks and dining space with a shipping container bar conversion as its focal point.

It mirrored similar conversions across Ireland, either in commercial or private properties as we all adapted to indoor-outdoor living. “I had seen shipping containers around the country converted as food outlets so I looked into the idea further,” he said.

It took months of planning to upgrade the green space on the grounds into a bar area — which looks like it has always been there.

The team purchased the shipping container pre-used from a local supplier, prepared the ground, and then winched the 20m by 10m metal container onto the site, making sure not to damage any of the existing mature trees.

They then embarked on the challenge of converting the container into a fully equipped bar complete with plumbing, electricity, high-end counter surfaces, drinks display and glassware storage.

The team working on the shipping container's conversion.

A large panel was cut out from the front of the container to create an open bar area with a polished live edge wood countertop.

“It took a lot of teamwork, physical and mental effort to implement this vision along with several late nights with sleeves rolled up but it was all worth it to transform an unused area of the hotel grounds into a whole new business opportunity and an added amenity for hotel guests and visitors,” added Declan.

MAGICAL

“I think the effect is just magical and it has been very well received by guests so far.”

Repurposing a disused shipping container into a high-end outdoor experience on the grounds of the hotel took months to plan and weeks to execute.

“We started work on it in late April and we opened on June 15,” said Declan.

The bar following the conversion.

“I came up with the design concept myself, Eugene Ryan, my maintenance manager was a fantastic help as was Tony Dee, a local carpenter, who did the majority of the woodwork and panelling,” said Declan. “The brickwork we purchased locally and we bought the lighting on Amazon. We really wanted to keep a rustic look to the inside of the bar. Eoin Jacob, our deputy general manager, was also instrumental in the install of the equipment.

“My maintenance manager and a local carpenter were vital in the conversion. I felt we needed more than just a converted container with some taps — it needed to look really special and unique.”

The hotel is set in five acres of landscaped gardens with views of the Colligan river estuary alongside the seaside town of Dungarvan.

In addition to the shipping container conversion, the area has been landscaped, with additions of raised bedding, potted plants, outdoor seating on the terrace, and a selection of large wooden barrels and picnic tables.

The shipping container turned bar.

“To add a magical ‘woodland glade’ feel to the area, rows of string bulb lights are strung overhead to take the space from day to night in style,” said Declan. “I feel it has really increased not only the guest experience but my staff just love working in this cool new space.”

CREATE AN IMPRESSIVE OUTDOOR SPACE

Think sustainability

Consider what materials you could use that are either reclaimed, repurposed, or upcycled. Pallets are easy to source and can be used to create garden furniture. “Not only will thinking sustainably lower your costs and your carbon footprint, but it greatly adds to the aesthetic,” said Declan.

Harmonise

To create a flow between indoor and outdoor spaces think about echoing materials and colours so it flows seamlessly. If you have white walls outside your patio, why not paint an exterior fence or wall white? “This way your garden or patio becomes an extension of your indoor space, and it is like you gain an extra room,” said Declan.

Think seasonally

Choosing waterproof and fade-resistant fabrics is a worthwhile investment as it reduces the need to bring cushions and seat padding indoors. When the weather is cooler, patio heaters, add fire pits or chiminea or even a basket of blankets.

Adapt to your space

Not everyone has a large garden or patio space but by thinking creatively anyone can enjoy a home bar in a smaller space. A compact wooden bar can be bought or built in a smaller area.