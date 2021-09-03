Vintage View: A return of the full-on 1970s groove

Considering how polite, and apologetically pallid our homes have become, stripped of scary colour, individual daring and interrupting furniture — I’m delighted that the unbridled joy and eccentricity of the greatest pop era of them all has returned with a silken new beat.

It’s modernism with attitude, curiosity, naughtiness and bold liberalism. The whimsical 1970s showed little nostalgia for anything that came before, and at half a century’s distance, the period’s style still pulses.

The Mysterious Traveller Taj Mahal, €175 for three rolls, mindthegap.com.

A layering of full-on 1970s groove would strangle a space in pearl-clutching Austin Power, van der Smut. That coffee ground brown to the walls, beauty board, shag carpets and the fearless attack on any guiding colour scheme — we’ve evolved from double-breasted tailoring and black nylon sheets Baby.

Still, picking out some signature tracks from this erotic yet historic hit-maker, the market is throwing 70s socio-political subculture back into our living spaces. Concentrate on keeping your tribute to the 70s, warm and subtle. You can trawl house clearances, auctions and second-hand outlets for the real thing (and the furniture is likely to be built to last), but let’s take a look here at what’s also available in trending 70s chic for autumn winter, replicated all over the high street.

For walls, strong rhythmic geometrics work then and they work now, corralled to one or two walls rather than exploding off every surface. Dynamic wallpaper patterns in the right scale can crank open a small space. Include burned orange and/or teddy bear brown for 70s percussion.

My choice this winter is The Mysterious Traveller Taj Mahal, from Romanian genius firm Mind The Gap, which indicates travel by motorbike to far-flung lands. €175 for three rolls.

Pattern, studio pottery, artwork and florals deliver the feel of a revolution in freedom and creativity not referring to the past, Tom sofa from €680, DFS.

For the truly afraid, bring those technicolour rainbows, waves, angles and psychedelics down to frame-less art. Staple gun your favourite vinyl paper over a stretcher or three as wall pieces set low over a low slung couch.

Floating searing design onto white walls — it’s generally cooled off to a luxuriant calm. Atomic shaded original Sommerso glass — a brilliant vintage buy.

Busy fabrics arguing on furnishings can be a dangerous area — think about leathers and florals first and mute those rebellious colours with a grey undertone. Original upholstery should be retained where possible, but flammable (collapsing) foam fills that should be replaced.

Fringing (great for lamps in glass and metallics), brass buttoning and the introduction of rugs and hides to the backs of sofas — oh, behave! Use a decorator’s, accessorising approach to pattern using clashing cushions, bolsters and throws you can alter with the season. Avocado greens, mustard yellows, bruised blues - need I say — remnant basket?

Moulded three pan pendant. Original from Czechoslovakia. Pieces from €350, skinflintdesign.com.

Ethnic inspired furnishings and fabrics were vital to a late-mid century mix, and my choice here would be a butterfly style chair with a heavy weave and print. Kave Home’s Fly Chair has a gorgeous slouch to it, with a monochrome weave (let’s say from North Africa — it’s not), €157.60. For real, statement cowhide on the same cool frame, round it up to €205, kavehome.com. Iconic favourites in formal chairs are now stylised everywhere, and in woven seat dining chairs (a staple for the bachelor crib or family nest) IKEAs Voxlov is spot on in a blonde timber at just €80 apiece.

Look for not only the bling of retro lighting but prismatic flash when on, and a sculptural silhouette when the lamps are turned off. Mushroom lamps have come out of the dark this season. Turn on to the elegant Aspen wood and ceramic toadstools from lights.ie, €482.90. Skinflint of Penryn in Cornwall, offers British and European lighting including some magnificent, rewired cut-glass period Czech pendants, wall-lights and poles to rival the best of Italian modernist collections. From €345, skinflintdesign.com. IKEA’s spacey Trubbnate plastic pendants with an ombre dip — a mind-bending €10 each for AW ’21.

Macrame, ferns and artisan-made souvenirs were indications of having travelled in the tropics on a mind-bending adventure. Woven furniture combines bohemian relaxation with a peace sign to environmentalism and sustainability. Laid back, accent weaves add texture to the sleek surfacing we are stuck with in 2021.

Fly Chair, €157.60, kavehome.com.

Tie yourself into knots with rattan and caning indoors as sophisticated dining seating or swing it from a beam. For womb-like egg chairs in real rattan from €375 try Sklum or Woo Design. The Habitat rattan collection from Argos includes a colonial ’70s take on an rockstar armchair, the Rafa (sells out regularly) superb at €200.

For that exquisite sense of touch, we’re not going too kitsch. It’s the purr of Phil Lynott, not the bray of Les Dawson. Strokable, sexiness demands texture, and nothing raises the pulse-like velvets. Match this to Studio 54 styling in lighting glowing over chrome, and you’ve got something.

The French house of Ligne Roset really sets the style with sideboards, carpeting and accessories worthy of a highly architectural one-off 70s pad. Look up their ravishing Togo sofas by Michel Ducaroy. Used leather three-seaters from €2,700.

1970s style doesn't have to clean out your bell-bottoms. A fabulous, sumptuous room-set with everything from discount outlet Home Sense.

With exposed brick or stone (dubbed rough-luxe today), a soft, mid-pile rug before the fire over hardwood flooring demands a weekend, barefoot frolic. We love acid-washed faded Oriental pretenders including the Nova at Harveys, from €175.

Pop culture democratised the cutting edge of the arts — letting everyone enjoy the prints, ceramics and hand-made originals rocking the galleries. Home kilns and pottery classes let mum and dad let loose their creative spirit, studio style.

The graduating shows of Irish art and design colleges and classes are a great place to pick up something fresh and original, or try the listings at the Design and Crafts Council of Ireland.

Sustainability and natural ingredients are a shared value with self-realised baby boomers, and indoor biophilic behaviour was born back when being funky was a compliment. Introduce hydroponics in the kitchen and large statement houseplants to cleanse the air and stir your soul. For bristly twine hanging baskets from €12.48, try Sostrene Grene.