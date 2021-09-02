Home Q&A: How can I clean the gutters of my bungalow myself?

Question

Can I clean the gutters of my own home and what’s a good technique? It’s a one-storey bungalow.

Answer

Yes, if you’re fit enough, but only with some proper preparation. Checking out the rainwater system before winter sets in, starts at the roof tiles and goes right through to the drains and gullies below the down-pipes. Water escaping gutters - randomly pouring over timber elements and walls can do considerable damage both when liquid and as it freezes in cracks forcing mortar apart. The green slimy trails make a depressing finish on render and brick.

Proper two-storey high work is dangerous, and best left to a seasoned professional. Ask your neighbours about known, reputable, tax registered trades. There is often someone who maintains the windows, guttering and light roofing condition of small groups of local houses annually. If the roof needs work; slates or the ridge improved, this is the time. Any cracks in the render or odd staining to the walls? Worth investigation by a structural engineer. Any weird cracks in the render bigger than a few millimetres?

For a one storey home, a stable ladder (not resting on the gutters) set on level ground, and a helper on hand is ideal. Wear stout shoes with a good grip. Tie your laces carefully. Use a butcher style hook to hang a small bucket from the platform, and don’t ascend the final 2-3 steps. Use gloved hands or a plastic milk carton (1l) with the bottom cut off as a gutter scoop. Don’t reach out excessively. Look for parts of the gutter sagging or sprung open or obviously leaking. Check the run’s performance with a hose before finishing. Don’t use power-washers on ladders – they can blow you off the treads into A&E.

While you’re up the walls, pipe off the underside of the gutters, and trim back Irish or English ivy (Hedera). Ivy supports itself by aerial roots and can work its way into cracks, behind render and pipe-work. Bats, rats and birds are the only winners here. Finally, consider gutter guards or drop-in brushes to keep the rainwater system free of leaves and other falling organic debris. €3 - €4 a metre at any DIY outlet