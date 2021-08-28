Interiors: In shape for the new season with modular seating

It was the interiors question of the season: How would Monica from Friends decorate her apartment if the series had been made in these times?

There’s one popular verdict, following the eponymous sextet’s reunion.

Award-winning interior designer and past president of the Interiors Association of Ireland Angela Connolly, of Conbu Interior Design, tells me: “In 2021 I think Monica would embrace maximalism. Maximalist interiors embody bold colours, mixed patterns, repetition, and curated collections.

“Monica already had a mismatched eclectic range of furniture and had incorporated mixed patterns and textures.

“Being a perfectionist the updated interiors would be carefully curated and include bold colours, luxurious rich velvets, with abstract and contrasting patterns. Maybe Monica got around to sorting everything stuffed into her ‘secret closest’ too!”

To celebrate the pop culture occasion, wallpaper brand Hovia even created a new mural design and named it ‘Monica’ and its stylist Antoni agreed that were the character played by Courtney Cox to refresh her New York Pad she would take the maximalist route: “I love the eclectic nature of her styling. In the living space, we’ve swapped her glass side table for a modern gold alternative and reflected her playful sense of taste in the rich colours of the velvet, maximalist furniture.”

Mah Jong in upholstered in new UMI fabric by Kenzo Takada set on a stained wooden base. Frames and low back in solid oak.

So, as I gaze at the new collection from leading furniture design house Roche Bobois, I’m not only imagining lolling on each and every lusciously upholstered modular piece in the photoshoot, I’m also busy trying to picture a New York cityscape just beyond the low-slung sofa-backs, rather than a Parisian boulevard.

Mah Jong, the company’s iconic seating concept, is celebrating 50 years this autumn.

This is the sofa designed in 1971 by Hans Hopfer to encapsulate the freedom of that decade. The idea is you can buy as many or as few modular pieces as you like.

To mark the anniversary, Roche Bobois has launched a new structure upholstered in sumptuous new fabrics from leading fashion design houses Kenzo Takada, Jean Paul Gaultier and Missoni.

A perfect example of modular seating, the individual pieces can be combined in many different ways making the seating composition and style individual to each owner. The Mah Jong is handmade in Italy in a dedicated workshop akin to haute couture fashion studios.

Designed as a mattress, each element is unique, each seam hand-stitched and each finish meticulously applied.

“With the Mah Jong Hans Hopfer imagined a sofa that champions complete freedom of form and function,” says Nicholas Roche, Roche Bobois.

“Starting with three basic elements that can be combined or stacked together, the Mah Jong allows limitless options of composition ranging from simple to highly complex. The Mah Jong can be an armchair, sofa, lounge chair, bed or living area.”

This versatility is what makes it unique, he adds. “By playing freely with the elements the user becomes the designer of his or her own sofa,” says Nicholas.

This new Mah Jong is taller and set on a base. Elegant platforms rest on slightly recessed legs which create the illusion of floating cushions. At the back, along the entire length of the base, a sleek piece shaped like an aircraft wing holds the cushions in place. The new cushion,s upholstered in Kenzo Takada, Jean Paul Gaultier and Missoni Home fabrics are eco-designed in line with the Roche Bobois Eco B standard.

Diarmuid Gavin.

THROWING SHAPES

A must-visit this September is the outdoor exhibition at Cork’s Montenotte Hotel.

Reawakening — a celebration of Irish Sculpture is part of an annual exhibition and celebration of Irish art and culture.

This exclusive collection of contemporary sculptures from a selection of Ireland’s leading artists arrived at the Victorian Gardens of The Montenotte Hotel for a month-long showcase that runs until September 26.

Now in its third year, the exhibition features a spectacular collection of over 45 individual and figurative sculptures from 19 leading Irish artists.

The exhibition features works by award-winning sculptors Donnacha Cahill, Stephanie Hess, Anna Campbell and Mike Duhan who attended the official outdoor launch event on August 26.

Also in attendance at the event was leading garden designer Diarmuid Gavin who said: “As a nation over the past number of months, we have learned to slow down the pace and appreciate life’s simple pleasures. Our gardens have become our sanctuaries and we have been spending much more time enhancing and nurturing this space, relaxing and exploring our creative sides more than we ever have before.”

The exhibition is open daily from 10am at The Montenotte Hotel. Visitors are welcome and are asked to register at the hotel reception to be directed to the exhibition.

FREE SHOWS IN CORK

Cork city’s architecture, design and food festival, Design POP, returns to the streets of Cork this weekend.

Enjoy architecture, food, and design through a series of outdoor events. As part of this year’s line-up, the festival will hold two free exhibitions.

The Milking Stool Project continues at The Secret Garden, Nano Nagle Place, from 12pm to 3.30pm today, Saturday, August 28, and tomorrow, Sunday, August 29.

The challenge is to create a stool out of one piece of hardwood timber. All designers will be given the exact same amount of material to create their designs.

The furniture pieces will be sold during the festival, and each designer will receive the full amount of the winning bid for their work.

The RIAI Bishop Lucey Park Exhibition takes place at Cork Centre for Architectural Education, Douglas Street, Cork, from 10.30am to 6pm today, Saturday, August 28.

The Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland along with Cork City Council will present an exhibition of the winner and shortlisted entries for the architectural competition for Bishop Lucey Park. There will also be a panel discussion between Cork City architect Tony Duggan, Sandra O’Connell, RIAI, and the competition winners, Hall McKnight Architects, at 4pm, today, August 28, at CCAE, Douglas Street.