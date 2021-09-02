Damien Enright: The changing habitat of Wally the Walrus and his brethren

I wrote about walruses last week, the Walrus Deterrent Device invented by a West Cork illustrator of nature books. His device seemed cheaper to build, more practical and more environmentally friendly than strategies put in place elsewhere.

Simple curiosity sent me – figuratively – looking at these wondrous creatures in their native habitat, the Arctic seas. Walruses are the only living representatives of the family Odobenidae which, with a Pacific branch living between Russia and Alaska, an Atlantic branch between Canada and Greenland, and a Laptev Sea branch, north of Siberia, almost encircles the globe.

Adult males of the Pacific family can measure 3.5m and weigh up to 1,500 kg. They are, of course, only half the size of their fellow pinnipeds – “fin-footed aquatic carnivorous mammals” – the elephant seals of the Antarctic, a male of which measured 6.8m and weighed 4 tons. And sea lions are large. When one of my sons saw a dead sea lion on a Canadian beach, he thought it was a small whale. It was covered in hungry bald eagles and vultures.

Damien Enright: 'Commercial hunting of walruses by sealers and whalers resulted in the population being almost eliminated in the 1950s but since this was stopped herds have recovered.'

Walruses, although carnivores aren’t aggressive. The twin tusks, growing up to a metre in length (from ground to belly-button height in the average Irish male), are canine teeth used to break breathing-holes through the ice and to help them climb out of the water. They are also defence against predators– polar bears, and orcas that will power out of water onto ice floes or beaches and grab their calves. Males have thicker skin and longer tusks than females; tusks are used in battles for dominance of the herd.

It’s surprising, to find that such huge creatures largely live on shellfish like clams, oysters, mussels and scallops. They detect these with their whiskers. Studies find that they can eat up to 4,000 clams at a single ‘sitting’. Do they eat them, “shells an’ all?” No: they have specialised ‘vacuum tongues’ that can suck them off their shell-stuck feet, ready for swallowing. Again, it’s extraordinary: to satisfy the energy need of its bulk, a one-ton walrus must consume 5% of its body weight a day – 50kg of assorted shellfish and marine worms, thousands of small shells for the enormous creature to delicately, or roughly, de-meat daily. They will also eat fish, and have been known to chase ducks across the ice, although they might have been simply playing. Humping a ton of fat after a duck can’t be easy, but their name originated in Old Norse words meaning “horse-whale”. Walruses have been proved to catch birds floating on the sea surface and, even, seals.

Commercial hunting of walruses by sealers and whalers resulted in the population being almost eliminated in the 1950s but since this was stopped herds have recovered. Regulated hunting continues in Russia, USA and Denmark. Vikings, harvesting ivory, were responsible for the extinction of the Iceland walrus. Inuit people still have hunting rights. Traditionally all parts of the walrus were used.

The preserved meat was an important winter nutrition source, flippers were fermented and stored as a delicacy, tusks and bone were used for tools and handicrafts, the oil was rendered for warmth and light, the tough skin made rope and house and boat coverings, and the gut linings made waterproof parkas. For present-day communities in high latitude regions, walrus meat remains an important part of local diet, and tusk carving and engraving (scrimshaw) is a valued art form.

The Atlantic walrus’s future significantly impacts on native hunters depending on the animals to feed their families. Unusual sea ice conditions prevent them from accessing the walrus, resulting in record-low harvests and food shortages. During mating season, in springtime, when the sun shines again, they gather in thousands to sunbathe on the ice. A herd is segregated by gender; females and males have their own herds. The dominant males assert themselves by age, body size and tusk length.

Female walruses give birth to one calf, 45 to 75 kg, during their springtime migration. Traditionally, they and their young spend the summer on the floating sea ice, resting or diving to feed. Mothers invest considerable care in their young. As soon as the calf is born, it can swim, and swims with its mother for the first three years As the climate changes, walrus habitat is rapidly changing, too. In recent decades, summer sea ice moves north to waters too deep for the animals to feed in and they must abandon the floes and come ashore. On Alaskan and Russian coasts, they pack tightly onto beaches, where the sound of an aircraft or scent of a bear can trigger stampedes resulting in the injury or death of calves. Near an Inuit village on Alaska’s Chukchi Sea, 50,000 females and calves annually gather on beaches in autumn, the haul[outs expanding several miles.

Will Wally get home to join them?