Richard Collins: Has Covid forced animals into a Stockholm Syndrome with their human neighbours

In 1973, four people were taken hostage during a Swedish bank raid. The captives developed a bond with the raiders and, after release, refused to testify against them. A new term had entered the lexicon; ‘Stockholm syndrome’. Now, scientists in California have discovered what seems like a feline version of this emotional condition among big cats.

Human activity is responsible for over half of mountain lion deaths in the Santa Anna Mountains in the US. Lions are poisoned and shot, legally and illegally, but motorways present the greatest threat; animals take their lives in their paws crossing them. The mountain lion survival rate is just 56% year on year. Isolated from each other by ten-lane highways, and facing relentless human encroachment, cats are becoming inbred, females are failing to breed and cubs have heart defects.

During a 43-day period from March to May 2020, due to the pandemic, most parks near Los Angeles were closed. Lockdown should have been a bonanza for mountain lions, enabling them to roam freely and regain territory they had lost in the past. Having been hemmed in by highways and suburban sprawl for so long, it was expected that their newfound freedom would produce a fall-of-the-Berlin-Wall-style surge.

Their actual behaviour was a surprise. The movements logged by 12 GPS-collared individuals showed that they didn’t venture into former no-go areas. Distances travelled during lockdown became shorter and the territories the cats occupied shrank. Some lions travelled less than half as far during lockdown as they had done previously. Examining the movements of four individual cats, for whom up to eight years of data had been recorded, confirmed the trend.

Fear ‘makes us rather bear those ills we have than fly to others we know not of’. Had the cats become so accustomed to restrictions that they feared to venture further? ‘Better the devil you know than the devil you don’t’. Or could it be that, like the Stockholm hostages, the lions just missed having people around?

Mountain cats don’t love humans. They even eat people occasionally. The reduced human presence, the researchers think, simply enabled them to go about their business more freely and exploit local resources more efficiently.

They no longer needed the coast to be clear before venturing out, nor take roundabout routes to avoid people. Hyper-vigilance was no longer necessary. Travelling is risky; keeping journeys short is safer and squanders less energy.

But such a conservative response to Covid-19 restrictions is not exhibited by other wild creatures. Wild boars visited the centre of Barcelona. Feral goats were photographed in Welsh villages and foxes, enjoying their newfound freedom, roamed Irish streets in broad daylight.

Train services were curtailed during 2020 in response to the pandemic. Sean McCárthaigh reported in the Irish Examiner that deer casualties accounted for ‘29 of the 38 collisions between trains and large animals last year’. Railways, often with abundant trackside vegetation, had been out of bounds to deer when train services were frequent. Did the relative absence of trains entice deer to venture onto the tracks?