Donal Hickey: The global importance of Ireland's 14,000 Horseshoe Bats

A fascinating sight in nature is the emergence of bats from their various residences at dusk. We have nine bat species in Ireland and, perhaps surprisingly, their numbers are growing.

Very much involved is the Vincent Wildlife Trust (VWT) which has been in contact with news of some interesting projects including maternity roosts for the lesser horseshoe bat in Mayo, Galway, Clare and Kerry, not forgetting West Cork and Limerick where this particular bat is also found.

Regular counts are conducted just after sunset as bats come out of their heavily-populated colonies. Firstly, one or two fly out, presumably to check whether it’s safe to leave, and then fly back in.

Before long, hosts of tiny shapes are rushing in and out in twos and threes to feed on midges and other insects, with observers ticking on a tally counter to keep count. These counts contribute to the National Parks and Wildlife Service’s (NPWS) bat reports for the EU Habitats Directive. In exceptionally dark reserves, infra-red cameras are used.

Donal Hickey: 'Bats emerging at mesmerising speed from the basement of a Victorian estate lodge is an experience not to be missed.'

Some years ago, I was part of a group on a bat walk led by the then manager of Killarney National Park, Paddy O’Sullivan, also an expert on bats and memories of bats emerging at mesmerising speed from the basement of a Victorian estate lodge are still vivid. Such experiences are not to be missed.

The lesser horseshoe bat, so-called because flaps of skin around its nostrils are horseshoe-shaped, is often found in the roofs of old houses and outhouses. The estimated 14,000 Irish population is said to be of international importance as the species has declined, or become extinct, in other parts of Europe.

Numbers have risen significantly here in the past 30 years because of improved protection, more woodland cover and even climate change, according to Conservation Bat Ireland. Among the threats are extra artificial lighting and pesticides.

You mightn’t think bats and hen harriers have much in common, but the VWT is pioneering a project to help both species. Ryan Wilson-Parr, a scientist with the hen harrier project, believed hedgerow planting would be of dual benefit and set about providing the lesser horseshoe in the area with additional roosting sites.

Dr Sinéad Biggane, NPWS conservation ranger for the Co Clare/Slieve Aughty Mountains area, became involved and compiled a list of potential participants willing to provide new roosts on their land. Bats are since being attracted to the boxes, to the delight of the landowners.

As for the endangered hen harrier, the highland countryside straddling the borders of counties Cork, Limerick and Kerry has been the location of a special conservation project for several years. In 2014, no breeding pairs were seen there but, last year, five pairs fledged ten chicks. Hope springs…