Time for sustainable shopping for yourself and your home 

Lots of lovely autumn lookbooks landing at the moment, get a little bit of inspiration from TK Maxx's treasures like these colourful kitchen accessories. Check the new bits out in-store or online at www.tkmaxx.ie

This stunning terracotta deco vase is from a brand new online home and lifestyle store, www.Seasalt.ie.

Created by Adrienne White, an interiors enthusiast heavily influenced by her coastal surroundings of West Barrow in North Kerry. Seasalt.ie offers carefully selected pieces made from natural materials, raw wood, neutral colours and a mix of textures.

Adrienne tells us she has put sustainable thinking at the heart of her business, which is music to our ears.

Spotted online this week, this spectacular wallpaper from Designers Guild.

I can imagine it in any room in the house, but I don't get out much these days.

Check out more at www.designersguild.com

So, this is a lovely collaboration: Florist Mark Grehan of The Garden is launching a limited-edition tote bag with embroidery artist Domino Whisker.

Domino has spoken openly about her experience of losing her father, artist Charlie Whisker, to Alzheimer's in April.

September is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, and the A Break in the Path tote bag features an embroidered flower, breaking through the ground, symbolising the daily struggle faced by sufferers of the diseases, and the brief moments of respite they can experience.

The embroidery is based on the hardy but ethereal bog cotton gathered by Mark in his native Connemara, hand-embroidered by Domino and reproduced on a limited run of 250 totes. Priced at €20 the bags are available from The Garden, Powerscourt Townhouse, Dublin 2, and www.thegarden.ie, with all proceeds going to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

Sensitive teeth, anyone? Dr Huaschka has added to their range with natural toothpastes and mouthwash and our favourite is the Saltwater Sensitive option.

It gives gentle, pain-free, thorough cleaning. The formulation combines salt spring mineral water, sea salt, plant extracts and naturally cleansing minerals to gently cleanse sensitive teeth. Yours for €6.95 at stockists nationwide, see the full Dr Hauschka range at www.drh.ie.

We are all trying to do our bit to cut down on plastic, and having a more sustainable period could be the way forward.

According to a study by the European Commission, discarded menstrual products are the fifth most common plastic waste product found in the ocean. So we're glad to hear of some homegrown options. Irish sustainable retailer, Faerly, has teamed up with Irish eco-friendly period product brand Grace & Green to help with the transition from disposable products. All their ranges are plastic-free, vegan and cruelty-free.

Pictured are menstrual cups made from 100% hypoallergenic medical-grade silicon to give you comfort and protection. You are guaranteed up to 12 hours of leak-free protection, where each cup equates to three tampons and will last you up to 10 years. There are two sizes available on Faerly, costing €29.99, and you can buy a combination set for €45.

Find out more at www.faerly.ie/collections/period-care.

Check out these funky Mother Reusuables keep cups. Let's face it, we're going to need more coffee for those glorious back to school mornings. Mother Reusables are an Irish company.

They work alongside like-minded Irish creatives, writers, and techies in order to create bold and stand out prints for their products. You can shop sustainably this autumn, as these bottles are made from 100% recycled materials. Available exclusively at Avoca stores nationwide, €25.50, see www.avoca.com for more.

Loving this cute rainbow rug, wouldn't it be perfect in a nursery? It's from Penneys nationwide and yours for €14. www.primark.com/en-ie

