Is it possible to divide household chores fairly? Yes. Here's how

I was devastated to discover that according to two recent reports, Irish men are still not represented properly on the homework front in many households.
This is simply not good enough. All the fragrant pleasures they are deprived of as they skim out the door to work, from scrubbing the U-bend to fishing the daily load from the cat tray.
Added complication and guilt feelings are as standard.
Doing a full, deep clean, start at the overhead and work downward. Get stout steps and get up to those top shelves, dust coving, take down light fittings for a proper swat and so on. Going ceiling down towards the floor level you won’t be raining dust bunnies back onto surfaces you’ve already cleaned. Vacuuming the floor comes last and guess what? Teenage boys can drive here.
Oxo SoftWorks Extendable Duster in lightweight aluminium with a pivoting microfibre head puts dust within reach.
With meticulous attention to detail, any red-blooded Irish fella will want to get things sparkling stem to stern. Get down on your knees and wipe off those baseboards, being careful not to graze any matt paintwork that’s not scrubbable. This is a good time to check for discreet draughts with an incest stick. Drift it (lit) along the floor, around conduits and tops of skirting.
Behold the manifest secrets of the dryer sheet. The skirting and other sealed wooden surfaces are examples (it cuts static that attracts dust). Swirl Dryer Sheets, €1.49, HomeStore & More. Otherwise, dip lint-free cloth in some water with a little dissolved baking soda. Stubborn marks? Try whitening toothpaste or a rough micro-fibre cloth from E-cloth (multiple suppliers).
The single filthiest thing in any house (bar your son after rugby) is the carpet – downstairs carpeting in particular. Regular vacuuming of main traffic areas is the best defence against dust mites and petro-chemical soiling, so invest in a machine that’s tall enough for you, HEPA filtered and moves like liquid to the touch. To wow your audience, put some relatively dry citrus peel in the vacuum bag , it will make the place smell like an Italian villa.
Serious dirt-waltzers are headed up by an increasing stable of cordless vacuums with long running times and plenty of fibre combing wattage. In customer and trade reviews, the recently released Dyson V15 Detect Absolute (see our sidebar) appears unbeatable, €699.99, dyson.ie.
One of the crucial hacks to plumb into your wash cycle this year is an understanding of time-of-use tariffs which are appearing in bundles from leading energy and gas suppliers.
White vinegar, a couple of Euro a litre is a safe, biodegradable weapon for all sorts of challenges including grey, smelly clothes. Put half a cup into the cycle for whiter whites. Download the PDF for your machine and really get to know the cycles, from cold washes for sneakers to wool cycles for delicate fabrics. Mumsnet have voted the Samsung WW90K6414QW with AddWash the favourite washer for 2021. With a mobile app control feature, Ecobubble technology mixes air, water and detergent to create bubbles that penetrate your clothes for cool but effective washes. €699.99 on offer from shop.samsung.com/ie
To be king in your own bedroom, the duvet cover trick will amaze your kids. It’s all over TikTok or find it here on Youtube from US firm Home Depot, https://www.homedepot.com/c/ah/how-to-put-on-a-duvet-cover/9ba683603be9fa5395fab9014f61434b. When you launder your bedding, shake the last of the creases out, fold it up perfectly and put the entire set into one of its pillowcases. In the linen cupboard it can be identified with military precision and swung out for a quick change.
Vacuum packs can put manners on the most chaotic bedroom and protect seasonal clothes from dust, dirt and pests. Prices from €17.50 for five, moversandmakers.ie. Just pack a few into an unused suitcase or in the lost land at the top of the wardrobe. Launder the mattress protector and rotate your mattress through 180 once a month. Invest in some stain remover to get those driven in bacteria heavy stains out of the mattress, carpet and upholstery. Where natural solutions have failed, HG Stain Spray removes just about everything, €9.99 for 500ml. To shine up flat surfacing from windows to the en-suite tiles, pick up a Karcher WV2 Plus Window Vac, €79.99, woodies.ie.