Is it possible to divide household chores fairly? Yes. Here's how

I was devastated to discover that according to two recent reports, Irish men are still not represented properly on the homework front in many households.

This is simply not good enough. All the fragrant pleasures they are deprived of as they skim out the door to work, from scrubbing the U-bend to fishing the daily load from the cat tray.

Stand aside you strangling, selfish mna na h’Eireann.

A report released in June, Growing Up in Ireland, (GUI) funded by the Department of Children and interviewing 8,000 impressionable Irish youngsters, revealed that the small amount of work carried out by little boys between the ages of 9 and 13 is still “gender-typical” — cleaning the car, putting out the bins and what’s loosely described as gardening.

Why do I think that this occasional grandstanding probably absorbs slightly less time than the daily chores little girls are designated, and twice as likely to be doing by the way. Cooking, washing dishes,

Hoovering, and helping with relatives and younger siblings?

The embedded dreary message to these malleable minds? Females are more responsible for housework than males.

The GUI report concludes that this trend only worsens with time. Irish children “are developing in a society perpetuating gendered housework traditions”.

Ah well, it’s clearly our fault as lousy mothers and housekeepers, setting those parameters. Bound to be. Our older daughters should consider the words of the late Joan Rivers: “Don’t cook. Don’t clean. No man will ever make love to a woman because she waxed the linoleum.”

The CSO Life at Home survey this spring makes for similarly grim reading, with 38% of male respondents saying their female partners were responsible for household chores. Only 23% of men questioned could bear to carry out the shopping. A heroic 6% of majestic dream-boats were in a two-income household and yet claimed the housework was their responsibility. Unsurprisingly, only 29% of working women expressed a high level of satisfaction with what’s shaking and baking around their house.

There are signs of change, and we are a bit of a star in the Gender Equality Index of the EU. Since 2010, Ireland’s score has increased by 6.8 points, progressing faster than the EU average and climbing two ranking positions. We can’t let this overall change stop rudely at the front door of our homes. I live in the “but sure, you’re working at home” remote working trap.

Added complication and guilt feelings are as standard.

When you do the washing (with a mind to time-of-use-tariffs) is as important as understanding the individual machine cycles.

It’s time we encourage more of our cruelly rejected sons, brothers, flat-mates, partners and husbands (naughty lads, you know who you are) to throw themselves more fully into the domestic round.

To prompt your beloved guy to action, here are a few current clean-fluencer hacks and testosterone-friendly tools (men love tools and women have no spatial awareness — you catch my tense little drift).

TAKE IT DOWN

Doing a full, deep clean, start at the overhead and work downward. Get stout steps and get up to those top shelves, dust coving, take down light fittings for a proper swat and so on. Going ceiling down towards the floor level you won’t be raining dust bunnies back onto surfaces you’ve already cleaned. Vacuuming the floor comes last and guess what? Teenage boys can drive here.

Tooled up

Oxo SoftWorks Extendable Duster in lightweight aluminium with a pivoting microfibre head puts dust within reach.

With an extending handle, the duster head rotates 270 and locks at multiple angles, €19, Argos. Pick up a Fuzzy Wuzzy Microfibre Blind Cleaner from your local DIY. This Venetian blind cleaner has flexible fingers designed to quickly clean both sides of virtually any size slat. Around €2.50

BASEBOARDS

With meticulous attention to detail, any red-blooded Irish fella will want to get things sparkling stem to stern. Get down on your knees and wipe off those baseboards, being careful not to graze any matt paintwork that’s not scrubbable. This is a good time to check for discreet draughts with an incest stick. Drift it (lit) along the floor, around conduits and tops of skirting.

Tooled up

Behold the manifest secrets of the dryer sheet. The skirting and other sealed wooden surfaces are examples (it cuts static that attracts dust). Swirl Dryer Sheets, €1.49, HomeStore & More. Otherwise, dip lint-free cloth in some water with a little dissolved baking soda. Stubborn marks? Try whitening toothpaste or a rough micro-fibre cloth from E-cloth (multiple suppliers).

TECH-SAVVY VACUUMING

The single filthiest thing in any house (bar your son after rugby) is the carpet – downstairs carpeting in particular. Regular vacuuming of main traffic areas is the best defence against dust mites and petro-chemical soiling, so invest in a machine that’s tall enough for you, HEPA filtered and moves like liquid to the touch. To wow your audience, put some relatively dry citrus peel in the vacuum bag , it will make the place smell like an Italian villa.

Tooled up

Serious dirt-waltzers are headed up by an increasing stable of cordless vacuums with long running times and plenty of fibre combing wattage. In customer and trade reviews, the recently released Dyson V15 Detect Absolute (see our sidebar) appears unbeatable, €699.99, dyson.ie.

At that terrifying price-point, it’s worth considering an affordable app-operated robot like the Eufy RoboVac 15C Max, from €288 at Amazon. For upright competition to Dyson – explore Shark products, including cordless vacuums from €220, and steam mops from €95, available at Argos.

SURF’S UP

One of the crucial hacks to plumb into your wash cycle this year is an understanding of time-of-use tariffs which are appearing in bundles from leading energy and gas suppliers.

To participate you will need a Smart Meter – rolling out across the country this year and next. Usage is low at night and highest in the late afternoon, when people return from work and many businesses are still open. It costs more to provide electricity during these peak hours. Running your appliances by night using timers, app-control and TOUT can slash our bills.

Tooled up

White vinegar, a couple of Euro a litre is a safe, biodegradable weapon for all sorts of challenges including grey, smelly clothes. Put half a cup into the cycle for whiter whites. Download the PDF for your machine and really get to know the cycles, from cold washes for sneakers to wool cycles for delicate fabrics. Mumsnet have voted the Samsung WW90K6414QW with AddWash the favourite washer for 2021. With a mobile app control feature, Ecobubble technology mixes air, water and detergent to create bubbles that penetrate your clothes for cool but effective washes. €699.99 on offer from shop.samsung.com/ie

TO BED

To be king in your own bedroom, the duvet cover trick will amaze your kids. It’s all over TikTok or find it here on Youtube from US firm Home Depot, https://www.homedepot.com/c/ah/how-to-put-on-a-duvet-cover/9ba683603be9fa5395fab9014f61434b. When you launder your bedding, shake the last of the creases out, fold it up perfectly and put the entire set into one of its pillowcases. In the linen cupboard it can be identified with military precision and swung out for a quick change.

Tooled up

Vacuum packs can put manners on the most chaotic bedroom and protect seasonal clothes from dust, dirt and pests. Prices from €17.50 for five, moversandmakers.ie. Just pack a few into an unused suitcase or in the lost land at the top of the wardrobe. Launder the mattress protector and rotate your mattress through 180 once a month. Invest in some stain remover to get those driven in bacteria heavy stains out of the mattress, carpet and upholstery. Where natural solutions have failed, HG Stain Spray removes just about everything, €9.99 for 500ml. To shine up flat surfacing from windows to the en-suite tiles, pick up a Karcher WV2 Plus Window Vac, €79.99, woodies.ie.