Q&A: My hydrangeas flowered poorly. Did I prune too soon?

QUESTION

My hydrangeas flowered very poorly this year and I think it is because I cut them back too soon.

I think I did this shortly after Christmas. Was this the wrong time?

Also, can I move them from one spot to another?

ANSWER

The poor flowering possibly is a result of pruning — but not at the wrong time.

Anytime between November and early March is fine to prune hydrangeas, though in a particularly cold winter I would advise leaving pruning to late February or early March as last year's spent blooms can offer some physical protection from frost damage.

The poor flowering is more likely caused by pruning too hard.

If you leave less than seven nodes on the stem of a hydrangea, that stem will not flower the following year.

It will flower in future years so no need to panic or take any action, just a gentle trim this winter!

They can be moved from one position to another but this can only be done during the dormant period of the year, again between November and February.

Irish Examiner gardening columnist Peter Dowdall. Picture: John Allen