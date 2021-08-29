Why Peter Dowdall is admiring dahlias in gardens this year 

It seems strange to be thinking about next summer already but the early bird and all that.

Sowing some varieties of flowering annuals now will result in far stronger plants, earlier next year for planting out.

Poppies, marigolds and sunflowers will all benefit from being sown indoors during the next month or two. Keep the seedlings indoors during the winter and early spring months for planting out as soon as the risk of frost eases next year. Sweet pea, in particular, will give a fantastic display next year if started now and grown in this way.

We’re always looking to the future in the garden which, I suppose makes us an optimistic bunch and what we are enjoying in the garden now is the fruits of previous seasons work.

Veg, fruit and herbs started off in previous seasons are now to be harvested and bulbs and roots planted earlier this year are now showing off.

In particular, dahlias, tuberous begonias, lilies and soon the nerines will bring colour into the winter months for us.

I’m admiring dahlias in so many gardens this year, I’m not sure if that is because this is a particularly good year for the genus or am I looking for them.

They do, like many plants, go through periods of being in vogue and then out of favour again, such are trends. I am currently loving them. The bright, some might say garish blooms of the larger, fimbriated, cactus type, double and decorative varieties are such a splash of colour right now.

If you find yourself in west Cork at the moment, then hop on a boat from Glengarriff and head to Garinish Island.

Irish Examiner gardening columnist Peter Dowdall. Picture: John Allen

The boat ride itself will brighten up your day as you chat to the seals, getting to know you at close quarters on the way over and who knows, you may even spot one of the recently re-introduced eagles. A trip to Garinish is always good for the soul but I digress, the reason for visiting right now is to see the dahlia beds in the Herbaceous garden.

Blooms the size of soup plates will greet you and take your breath away. Not for the faint-hearted, there is nothing subtle about these magnificent Dahlias and you really need to see them somewhere on the scale of this garden to appreciate them, for growing them in a smaller garden where they may be fighting for space makes them look all out of proportion.

The downside of these large, double flowering forms is that, whilst they may be beautiful to look at, if they are to your taste, they are useless to bees and other pollinating insects. Far too many petals make feeding on nectar and pollen impossible.

However, there are over 10 different flower types in the genus with over 36 species and hundreds of varieties. Single-flowering and semi-double forms are very attractive to and beneficial to the bees. ‘Happy Single Wink’ has beautiful pink flowers with a lovely red centre with ‘Happy Single Kiss’ producing an apricot/orange flower.

As the name suggests these are simple, single flowers, as simple as what a young child would give you when asked to draw a flower.

Dahlias are relatively trouble-free in the garden if given the correct growing conditions. Plant them in a free-draining soil with a good amount of sunshine. If they are in a poor draining soil or a water-retentive soil, the tubers will simply rot and die off.

Powdery mildew which leads to a white powdery growth on the leaves is another symptom of soil that may be holding a bit too much moisture along with poor air circulation within the plant itself. Help to prevent and control this by improving drainage around the root zone and pruning out any infected growth whenever you see it.

If your dahlias show symptoms of powdery mildew or any other fungal infection associated with poor drainage then it is important to lift the tubers after flowering in the autumn each year, as the chances are it will be too wet over the winter months.

If they are growing in well-drained soil then you will most likely get away with leaving them in situ from year to year provided the winter isn’t extreme in terms of rainfall or low temperatures.

The capsid bud is one of the few pests to affect dahlias. These feed on sap from young leaves at the shoot tips and on flower buds. Symptoms of Capsid bud damage can include leaves that open up tatty and with holes or flowers which may also look eaten or uneven.

The best way to control capsid bugs, of which there are many types, is to physically remove them when you see them on your plants. There are chemical sprays available but I would urge you not to use them as they will nearly all, to a greater or lesser extent, have a negative effect on other insects and beneficial wildlife. Once more, maintaining the natural balance in the garden will help, as birds and hedgehogs are natural predators.

