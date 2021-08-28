Clocks, furniture and collectibles at Woodward's sale in Cork

Antique furniture and unusual collectibles will feature at Woodwards sale in Cork on this day week.

On offer are contents from Carrigrhu House, a period piece overlooking Cuskinny. Among the lots from here is a lifesize metal figure of St. Patrick which is more than six feet tall. It is estimated at €1,000-€1,500.

The owners acquired this remarkable piece from the late Donal O'Regan, whose antique and arts shops first on Lavitts Quay and then at Fenns Quay in Cork were a mecca for collectors from right around the country.

There is a French comtoise or longcase clock dating to around 1850. This is by Abbal Fils at St Pierre-des-Cas and estimated at €2,000-€3,000.

This is one of two period-house contents sales that Woodward's plans to conduct in September.

A sale of contents from Millboro House, Lee Road is planned for September 25.