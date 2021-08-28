Clocks, furniture and collectibles at Woodward's sale in Cork

Antiques & Fine Art: Also among the lots is a lifesize metal figure of St Patrick which is more than six feet tall
Clocks, furniture and collectibles at Woodward's sale in Cork

A comtoise clock at Woodward's next Saturday.

Sat, 28 Aug, 2021 - 06:00
Des O’Sullivan

Antique furniture and unusual collectibles will feature at Woodwards sale in Cork on this day week. 

A lifesize metal figure of St Patrick at Woodward's.
A lifesize metal figure of St Patrick at Woodward's.

On offer are contents from Carrigrhu House, a period piece overlooking Cuskinny. Among the lots from here is a lifesize metal figure of St. Patrick which is more than six feet tall. It is estimated at €1,000-€1,500.

The owners acquired this remarkable piece from the late Donal O'Regan, whose antique and arts shops first on Lavitts Quay and then at Fenns Quay in Cork were a mecca for collectors from right around the country. 

There is a French comtoise or longcase clock dating to around 1850. This is by Abbal Fils at St Pierre-des-Cas and estimated at €2,000-€3,000. 

This is one of two period-house contents sales that Woodward's plans to conduct in September. 

A sale of contents from Millboro House, Lee Road is planned for September 25.

More in this section

How our home's design impacts happiness and mental wellbeing How our home's design impacts happiness and mental wellbeing
Islands of Ireland: The bountiful history of the 'Killarney of the North' Islands of Ireland: The bountiful history of the 'Killarney of the North'
Wally the Walrus Damien Enright: A Walrus deterrent invented in West Cork
Clocks, furniture and collectibles at Woodward's sale in Cork

How to make household chores faster, easier and more fun to do

READ NOW

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices