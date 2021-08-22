Washing machine makes my clothes stink. What can I do? 

Question

My two-year-old washing machine has a horrible odour, and despite running it empty and hot, it’s persisting and even detectable on my clothes.

What can I do to dispel the smell?

Answer

Cool washes at 30C-40C are much better for your clothes and energy bills, but they won’t remove all mould, and the bacteria that can cause that awful honk.

First of all, explore the rubber seal and remove any grot and slime with a soft cloth, finishing with a wipe out with distilled white vinegar — a superb, biodegradable antibacterial agent. If you find the seal/gasket is loose or punctured, go online and order in the part from your manufacturer.

Take the detergent drawer apart and ensure that it is rinsing out as it should, and clean the filter according to the maker’s recommendation.

You’ve clearly run a 60C service or hygiene wash as included in your machine’s programs.

This should be hot enough to kill and remove most of the bacteria.

How and ever, you could beef up the results with a range of natural and commercial additives.

One-two cups of vinegar in the service wash or used in a white load should help to punch out those last whiffs. Baking soda (about a quarter cup to a quarter cup of water) is also worth a try, and you can combine both soda and vinegar (one-two cups before of the vinegar before blast off).

Baking soda is also gentle enough to rub over the drum to shine it up.

There are commercial products like Calgon (30 tabs for €11) or Dettol Washing Machine Cleaner (€4.50 for 250ml) that used daily or every couple of months can help to keep the machine and pipework sparkling and free of limescale deposits and odour laden residue, potentially prolonging the life of the washer.

Between loads, leave the detergent drawer and the door propped open to allow air to circulate.

The drum should be dry between washes.

No joy? It’s down to the sump hose or standpipe, which may be blocked and not allowing greywater to be pumped off effectively.