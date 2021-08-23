Save or Splurge? We check out two comfy pouffe options

A pouffe is a piece of furniture that earns its keep. It's not only an extra seat but it's also somewhere to put your feet up 
Save or Splurge? We check out two comfy pouffe options
Mon, 23 Aug, 2021 - 09:42
Carol O’Callaghan

A handy little pouffe is the must-have in occasional furniture, not only as extra seating for kiddies to sit at a coffee table for board games and colouring competitions, but somewhere to put your feet up.

They also earn their keep as a place to put a tray if side tables are in short supply, with some pouffes even having storage for everything from small toys to newspapers and magazines.

SAVE

The bouclé pouffe has a lovely teddy bear feel and hue, from Sostrene Grene for the bargain sum of €24.40 (available September 2).

SPLURGE 

Indulge in the price Marie storage pouffe with metallic trim from www.cultfurniture.com. €105.48.

More in this section

ENVIRONMENT Crabs 2 Donal Hickey: Ireland's battle against invasive species
Modern kitchen in attic, Scandi-boho style Clever design ideas to make the most of tiny kitchen spaces 
Laundry left in clothes dryer stinks! Unhappy woman holds nose. Washing machine makes my clothes stink. What can I do? 
Save or Splurge? We check out two comfy pouffe options

How our home's design impacts happiness and mental wellbeing

READ NOW

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices