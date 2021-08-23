Save or Splurge? We check out two comfy pouffe options

A handy little pouffe is the must-have in occasional furniture, not only as extra seating for kiddies to sit at a coffee table for board games and colouring competitions, but somewhere to put your feet up.
They also earn their keep as a place to put a tray if side tables are in short supply, with some pouffes even having storage for everything from small toys to newspapers and magazines.
The bouclé pouffe has a lovely teddy bear feel and hue, from Sostrene Grene for the bargain sum of €24.40 (available September 2).
Indulge in the price Marie storage pouffe with metallic trim from www.cultfurniture.com. €105.48.