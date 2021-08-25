Richard Collins: The legendary journeys of the Arctic Tern

An unusual seabird has taken up residence in north Co. Dublin. A Least Tern, from North America, has been welcomed by the little terns at their breeding colony in Portrane.

White plumaged with a black cap, the blackbird-sized visitor closely resembles the local ‘sea swallows’. It flits about noisily, with a sprat in its bill, hoping to offer the fish to a prospective breeding partner as a pre-nuptial gift. That’s a forlorn hope. No suitor of its kind is likely to be available on this side of the Atlantic; the Portrane blow-in is only the second least tern ever recorded in Ireland, or Britain, where one turned up in 1991.

You would expect these long-distance migrants to roam far and wide, occasionally crossing the Atlantic, so why are Least Terns such infrequent visitors to our shores? A paper just published on the movements of another tern species may offer an explanation.

Richard Collins: 'Competition between pairs for the best nesting spots in the breeding colonies is intense at the start of the breeding season.'

Five tern species breed in Ireland. All fly south for the winter. The gold medal for the world’s most travelled creature goes to one of them; the Arctic Tern’s annual journey is legendary. Its European breeding range extends from Ireland to Spitsbergen and Franz Josef Land.

Weighing a tenth of a kilogram, an Arctic tern spends the winter months roaming the Southern oceans, encountering more sunlight in a year than any other living thing. Some individuals travel up to 80,000km annually.

According to researchers at the University of British Columbia, the Arctic tern’s migration route is far from arbitrary. Trackers were fitted to 53 terns at five breeding colonies in Canada. Heading south in the autumn, the tracked birds didn’t wander randomly. Instead, they followed three routes. Some travelled down the Atlantic coasts of Europe and West Africa. Others flew southwards on the American side of the Atlantic and on past Brazil. A third group opted for the Pacific coast of the Americas. All three routes were close to land. Planes fly along air corridors, and ships keep to established lanes. Likewise migrating terns, the paper’s authors suggest, have their set routes.

The marked birds spent the winter off Antarctica and returned northwards in spring. Surprisingly, they didn’t retrace the steps of their autumn journeys but took entirely different routes back. They either flew northwards in mid-Atlantic or in mid-Pacific.

The researchers think that choosing different routes in autumn and spring is down to food availability and the demands of nesting. At the end of the breeding season, with its trials and tribulations, birds are exhausted, so it makes sense for them to travel south off food-rich coasts where they can regain their strength. Staying close to land at this time makes sense.

Competition between pairs for the best nesting spots in the breeding colonies is intense at the start of the breeding season. So, on their way northwards in spring, terns are under pressure to reach their destinations as quickly as possible. By travelling in mid-ocean, they use the prevailing winds to help them along.

The Portrane visitor simply ignored the least tern air traffic control regulations!

Joanna Wong et al. Arctic terns from circumpolar breeding colonies share common migratory routes. Marine Ecology Progress Series. 2021.