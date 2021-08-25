Damien Enright: A Walrus deterrent invented in West Cork

Much ado about this spring and summer’s wandering walrus, sighted in various harbours in Kerry, Cork and Waterford.

Every newspaper and radio channel has reported on it. The British “Independent” newspaper describes it as the “travelling UK walrus” in its headline “Where’s Wally? Famous travelling UK walrus sets up home on a motorboat.” The motorboat was in West Cork, property of Clonakilty Distillery, which graciously allowed, indeed hosted, its stay aboard.

The animal was first sighted in Ireland, Valentia Island, Kerry, March 14. It appeared in England a month later, April 20, Padstow, Cornwall. Is it a Brexit walrus? Oh, please, give us a rest!

Ireland has been a favoured port-of-call on its – so far – 4,000 km trip. It has come and gone at least twice, while visiting England, Wales, France and northern Spain. It has hauled up on shore or climbed into and rested on boats, as it would on ice floes in its native habitat, inside the Arctic Circle. In the Scilly Isles, it favoured white boats as the nearest, best thing. It damaged or sank a dozen by climbing onto them.

The Times of July 3rd reported: “British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMR) plans to deploy a range of “humane deterrents”, such as the growls and also the cries of territorial male walruses in the hope he (the “famous” Wally) swims away from St Mary’s, Isles of Scilly.”

The growls and scent of polar bears may also be deployed, the BDMR having “arranged with Yorkshire Wildlife Park to send objects, such as traffic cones and lengths of fire hose, from the park’s polar bear enclosure. They will be placed on boats in the harbour.”

In the event, I believe Wally left Scilly before the deterrents were installed: possibly having grown bored with the view, or disappointed with the cuisine –a shortage of sea cucumbers, and polar cod, perhaps?.

Damine Enright: 'The cardboard head-and-shoulders cut-outs of a polar bear seem to have been very effective in deterring Wally the Walrus.'

The humane initiative must certainly be applauded but it would seem that the British deterrent may be ‘only trotting after’ a cheaper and more environmentally friendly walrus-dissuader conceived, created and tested by a West Cork resident, William Helps, a highly esteemed professional illustrator who lives in Rosscarbery.

As long as I’ve known him, some 30 years, his work has filled me with wonder for its anatomical accuracy and beauty in depicting fish and fowl, and all else in local nature. His Walrus Deterrent is surely a coup in practical creativity – and a boon for anxious boatmen.

The walrus had been moving west from Courtmacsherry where it was seen off Broadstrand on 8 August. The following day, it was at Dunnycove where it sat on, and sank, a five-metre boat. The next anchorage along was Mill Cove, where William’s boat is moored; he was phoned to say it was coming his way. Concerned, he wondered if he should sit all night in his cockpit and hope to chase off the animal by clapping his hands or shouting at it as it lumbered its elephantine bulk aboard? Perhaps, it wouldn’t desist. A young bull, it weighs in the region of 2,000 kg and is the size of a dairy cow. William is tall, though thin, and Wally is 20 times his weight. As a dedicated environmentalist, he could hardly hit it on the head with a hurley stick – and, in any case, it might then be angered and impale him on a tusk. So, he had to come up with another solution.

The pair of WDDs (Walrus Deterrent Devices), cardboard head-and-shoulders cut-outs of a polar bear, designed by William and pasted by himself and his seven-year-old daughter Elvie on the cabin windows would seem to have been very effective in deterring Wally the Walrus from any notions of squatting William’s boat.

Walruses have good sight and, one imagines, a polar bear profile would have ‘put the heart across’ Wally and triggered an instant “Lemme-outta-here!” response. Certainly, he wasn’t seen swanning around Mill Cove as he did elsewhere. So frightened was he, it seems, that he swam for his life, skipping several harbours west, until ending up safely in Crookhaven. Boaties – as in Schull, as in Kinsale, as in every mooring around the Irish coast – might well apply to William for a bear.

William’s bears are silent and more amusing than obtrusive in the view. The growls and territorial cries of male walruses might well strike a discordant note in the idyllic peace of a West Cork cove, and the scent of rutting polar bears would hardly be conducive to a beach picnic. And, of course, being made of cardboard, the bears are recyclable.