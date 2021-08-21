Our homes can boost our happiness, say Kerry designers

TURNING our homes into our havens has become a mantra in the past year.
Does where you hang your hat really have an impact on your state of mind?
“There’s an innate need to absorb the outside world for wellbeing when talking about home design in today’s world, and it is particularly important when you consider how much time we are spending indoors of late,” says Angelo.
“It is this genetic connection that works parallel to our mindset often without realisation — an example might be a nervous disposition in a dentist waiting room is often calmed by the fish tank on display.”
“Think of it as putting yourself in the best position to deal with whatever life throws at you.
Angelo is also a yogi and advocate for positive mental health and this influences his designs so spaces “become more than just a shell to live or work, but an extension of people to grow”.
“Analysing how the body and mind behave provides scope for us to promote wellbeing and facilitate happiness; in essence, we can focus on creating spaces that are more connected and more purposeful.”
“I believe it’s about creating a family hub,” says Angelo.
Definitely, says Angelo. “Children are genetically programmed to explore the world around them, it’s how they create an understanding of certain truths and concepts within the environment,” he says.