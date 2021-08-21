Our homes can boost our happiness, say Kerry designers

TURNING our homes into our havens has become a mantra in the past year.

But, long before pandemic times, and years before we hauled our drawbridges up, a Munster architect set his sights on creating houses that focused on the wellbeing of all living within their walls.

Does where you hang your hat really have an impact on your state of mind?

David Moriarty. Picture: Ciara Murphy

David Moriarty believes so. He established David Moriarty and Associates (DMA) Architects, in Tralee in 2008, and six years later was joined by creative director Angelo Leen.

They specialise in designs that promote wellness and positive mental health.

“There’s an innate need to absorb the outside world for wellbeing when talking about home design in today’s world, and it is particularly important when you consider how much time we are spending indoors of late,” says Angelo.

Angelo Leen. Picture: Ciara Murphy

What exactly is designing for wellbeing?

Whilst form and function have always been key parameters in design, it has never accounted for how we feel,” says David.

“We should always remember we are impressionable beings — the world around us can impact our behaviour in both positive and negative ways, even more so when we talk about young developing minds,” he says. “So while everyone may be different, there is a very important caveat — we all have an innate attraction to natural processes.

“It is this genetic connection that works parallel to our mindset often without realisation — an example might be a nervous disposition in a dentist waiting room is often calmed by the fish tank on display.”

Wild Atlantic House by DMA, on the Dingle Peninsula.

So how exactly do you design a home or workspace around what is essentially a feeling?

Incorporating direct or indirect elements of the natural world into your close environment has been demonstrated to reduce stress, blood pressure levels and heart rates, whilst conversely increasing productivity, creativity and calm,” says David.

“Designing to capture natural light alone has shown to regulate our circadian rhythms which allows for a more effective sleep/wake cycle.

“Think of it as putting yourself in the best position to deal with whatever life throws at you.

DMA's Beach Walk House in Ballybunion, Co Kerry.

“Some days it will be more important than others and some days you won’t even notice it, but I think many architects agree that is when a building has fulfilled its potential.”

“Most homes were built to only fulfil certain criteria — we have seen a steady rise in the number of clients complaining about increased apprehension, anxiety and depression; put simply, our homes were not designed to fulfil each and every one of our inherent needs.”

Key to designing for wellbeing are natural light, sky vistas, views of nature, and a clutter-free space, according to David.

“The idea is that, with the home, if it’s bright — hopefully with avenues to the outside world, and that outside world is filled with greens and blues — our bodies will release serotonin (the happy chemical) and we will feel refreshed, positive and calm, turning back to a messy space can undo all that good, kind of like the dentist blocking the view of the fish tank by showing you the drill,” he says.

Angelo is also a yogi and advocate for positive mental health and this influences his designs so spaces “become more than just a shell to live or work, but an extension of people to grow”.

DMA finished The Crescent House in 2018.

We need to prioritise mindfulness from the outset of the creative process in the search for happy spaces,” he says.

From the early stages of DMA’s conception, David’s ideals were centred on creating spaces that offered “a sense of belonging, that felt right”, he says.

“It was when you heard those words from a client that we had achieved what we set out to,” he adds.

I gaze at the Instagram-perfect exteriors and interiors of large and small residences designed by DMA’s team over the past two years — many in Kerry and West Cork.

Angelo adds: “When I joined in 2014, David had picked up on my interest in positive mental health, and the role it played in forming spaces that really resonated with people — how it could be incorporated into all kinds of spaces, whether it be a child’s bedroom or an open-plan family space.

“The benefits to the end-user in our eyes were endless, how it could justify particular design choices and really become something that was felt long after we’ve finished a project.”

In 2016, DMA expanded with two more staff and now has eight team members and during the past year their mission gathered pace.

Now more than ever we rely on our home to occupy a number of roles in our lives.

"For generations, it was a place to eat, sleep, and enjoy family life — but recently it’s become a place to socialise and seek entertainment while even more recently, it’s become a place to exercise and even work,” adds Angelo.

“Studies have shown people spend as much as 90% of their time indoors and with that comes a break in connection to the natural world that is becoming more and more evident.

“Analysing how the body and mind behave provides scope for us to promote wellbeing and facilitate happiness; in essence, we can focus on creating spaces that are more connected and more purposeful.”

Interior of Sea View, North Kerry.

I’m keen to know what they view as a concrete example of connectedness.

“I believe it’s about creating a family hub,” says Angelo.

Sea View, North Kerry.

“We love the idea of establishing a hub in the home, a space where everyone is subliminally drawn to. and where every room can flow from.

“The kitchen is usually the space that works best because it’s the place we love to fill with natural light, it’s usually connected to an external space or peaceful backdrop while wonderful aromas can arouse the senses when cooking.

“It’s often the space where the real magic of family life happens.”

Does designing with children — or indeed the inner child — in mind also enhance wellbeing?

Definitely, says Angelo. “Children are genetically programmed to explore the world around them, it’s how they create an understanding of certain truths and concepts within the environment,” he says.

Teach na Bláthanna by DMA in the west Cork Countryside close to the Kerry border, was finished recently.

“We always try to tie in direct and indirect contact with external facets of the natural world wherever possible to permit children to explore, imagine and discover.”

Yoga and mindfulness are close to Angelo’s heart.

“It seemed natural to connect practices like yoga and meditation to our wellbeing philosophies, forging connections that can be as simple as bare feet on a natural floor, a framed backdrop of nature or even a bright open space to reconnect with yourself,” he says.

“It’s these little moments we cherish. As a bonus, we are in the process of developing a wellbeing retreat in Ballinskelligs, opposite Skellig Michael, aptly named the Skelligs Retreat.

“This retreat is at the planning stage currently and is hoped to be completed in 2023. It will be a €1.5m development, housing meditation, yoga, crafts, trails, mud therapy, cookery classes and team-building.”

