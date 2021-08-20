Time to spot hedgehogs and find quirky plant treasures

- Free guided tours of the National Botanic Gardens take place daily. Discover the magnificent and rare treasures of its living plant collections and discover the most iconic, helpful and environmentally vital, as well as the quirkiest plants of these collections.
Experienced guides will also tell you about the fascinating history and international significance of the National Botanic Gardens.
Meet at the sign in front of The Palm House. Your guide, wearing an identifiable name badge, will meet you there. For more information, including Covid safety guidelines, see www.botanicgardens.ie.
- The Irish Specialist Nursery Association (ISNA) was established to represent the smaller more specialist Nurseries in Ireland. It hosts plant fairs on Sunday, August 29, at Airfield House and Gardens, Overend way, Dundrum Dublin 14, from 9.30am-5pm, and on September 12 at Fota house and Gardens Carrigtwohill, Co Cork, from 11am to 4.30pm.
