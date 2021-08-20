Time to spot hedgehogs and find quirky plant treasures

Garden Digest: We check out the garden ideas, tours, fairs and online resources available to help you boost your room outside 
An Irish hedgehog survey is underway in County Roscommon.

Cork Nature Network is a charitable organisation that aims to benefit the community of Cork by promoting and encouraging the conservation of wildlife and habitats in city and county, by educating and increasing the awareness of the need for conservation. 

The network has teamed up with Elaine O’Riordan of the National University of Ireland Galway to give further information on hedgehogs and to ask for the general public to send in their sightings. 

The Irish Hedgehog Survey is a citizen science project led by researchers in NUIG. The aim of the survey is to learn more about where hedgehogs live in Ireland and how they use our urban and rural habitats. See corknaturenetwork.ie

  • Free guided tours of the National Botanic Gardens take place daily. Discover the magnificent and rare treasures of its living plant collections and discover the most iconic, helpful and environmentally vital, as well as the quirkiest plants of these collections.
    Experienced guides will also tell you about the fascinating history and international significance of the National Botanic Gardens.
    Meet at the sign in front of The Palm House. Your guide, wearing an identifiable name badge, will meet you there. For more information, including Covid safety guidelines, see www.botanicgardens.ie.
  • The Irish Specialist Nursery Association (ISNA) was established to represent the smaller more specialist Nurseries in Ireland. It hosts plant fairs on Sunday, August 29, at Airfield House and Gardens, Overend way, Dundrum Dublin 14, from 9.30am-5pm, and on September 12 at Fota house and Gardens Carrigtwohill, Co Cork, from 11am to 4.30pm.
  • Got an item you’d like to see in Garden Notes? Emailgardening@examiner.ie

