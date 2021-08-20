Pamper your pooch with a sofa and spoil yourself with art

Pet Couches

DFS have a new pet sofa range in store, perfect for anyone who's looking for their favourite spot back, but Rover won't budge up. Well, you win, Rover, here's your very own couch. There are four ranges — the Woodleigh, the Plush, the Honey and the Hettie, each available in a small, medium or large size. Have fun picking through the range of fabrics, from weaves and sumptuous velvets to chunky cord. Order online at www.dfs.ie.

Bio-Oil

I've been a fan of Bio-Oil since I got a bottle as a present after my first C-section. After I'd stopped sobbing at the concept of scars and stretchmarks, I wouldn't be without it now. It's super-versatile and has been used on everything in our house from an owie on the lads to adding a few drops to their baths and even on dry hair.

There are some additions to the range at the moment, a Dry Skin Gel and a Natural Oil, all available in pharmacies nationwide. Prices start at 11.95 and it lasts for yonks.

Forget Me Not glasses

Spotted online this week, these cute Cath Kidson Forget Me Not glasses, they're €21, find them in stockists nationwide or www.cathkidson.com.

Cork Craft & Design

The EMERGE Exhibition & Awards by Cork Craft & Design continues and we love Aleksandra Kowalczyk's incredible relief card panels she's designed for this year's entry.

A graduate of MTU Crawford, Aleksandra is also a glass artist, check her out @__aleksandra.kowalczyk__ and find out more about EMERGE at www.corkcraftanddesign.com.

Also exhibiting in EMERGE (check out more at the MTU Gallery at No 46 Grand Parade) is Gerarad Daly. A graduate of MTU Crawford, he took up weaving late in his life and creates fun, vibrant pieces based on colours of emotions.

Find out more at @gerdaly_artistic_notions

Outdoor Towel

Camping season ain't over yet!

A very handy addition to any break would be Regatta Great Outdoors' compact extra-large travel towel, yours for €17.50, in stores nationwide.

Some Bodycare

We've discovered Dirty Works, a cruelty-free, natural and vegan bodycare range. It's fun, it's quirky and it's affordable. The packaging is just gorgeous, have a look yourself at McCauley Health and Beauty & McCabes Pharmacy nationwide.

From body lotion to hair masks, there's lots to choose from - I spotted this Coconut Bath Soak on sale at €4.12 at McCauley's at the time of typing.

Lunchbox inspiration

On the Kitchen Shelf this week is something that might be handy as we gingerly get into back to school mode...and you know what that means — the dreaded lunches.

M&S have relaunced their taste buds range with a new look and extra products. Developed with nutrition experts at Great Ormond Street Hospital, they might just get you out of a lunch box emergency.

For every pack sold in Ireland, 5c will be donated to Children’s Health Foundation Crumlin.