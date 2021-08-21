MGM Resorts to auction its artworks by Picasso

The current cry by MGM Resorts in Las Vegas is “Goodbye Picasso, hello diversity”.

In a significant sign of the changing times, the renowned entertainment company has teamed up with Sotheby’s to sell its Picassos in order to focus on diversity and inclusion.

The plan is to evolve the collection to include a broader and more diverse group of artists.

The 11 works to be sold, headed by Femme au beret rouge-orange ($20m-$30 million), showcase the range and breadth of Picasso’s career.

Picasso's 'Homme et enfant'.

On offer is a selection of paintings, works on paper and ceramics spanning more than 50 years of artistic output from 1917-1969.

Femme au beret rouge-orange is a portrait of the artist's muse and lover Marie-Therese Walter, who inspired many of his most iconic portraits of the 1930s.

The collaboration between Sotheby’s and MGM Resorts marks the first time the auction house will host a marquee sale in North America outside its signature New York venue.

A recreated version of the New York saleroom at the Bellagio in Las Vegas will be used for the live and online evening sale on October 23.