Antiques & Fine Art: Let's see what's in the frame

The lifetime collection of the late Homan Potterton, who in 1980 became the youngest ever director of the National Gallery of Ireland, comes up at James Adam in Dublin on September 7.

The auction will feature Old Master painting, Irish art, engravings, furniture and silver from his homes in Dublin and the Gaillac region in France.

Irish c1740 side table with black-flecked Kilkenny marble top at Adam's.

Even though his time as director was thwarted by a period of economic austerity in Ireland he is credited with the production of a ground breaking concise catalogue, a definitive catalogue of the Gallery’s Dutch paintings and with the negotiations for a gift of major paintings from the collection of Alfred and Clementine Beit.

He was a specialist in Italian painting of the 17th and 18th centuries and the catalogue of 249 lots lists a number of Italian School paintings. Selene and the Sleeping Endymion attributed to Francesco Trevisani (1656-1746) has an estimate of €10,000-€15,000 while The Choice of Hercules after Pompeo Batoni (1708-1787) is estimated at €12,000-€15,000.

The table is listed and illustrated in the Knight of Glin and James Peill’s definitive book on Irish furniture, published in 2007. The estimate here is €40,000-€60,000.

The most expensively estimated painting, at €15,000-€25,000, is a portrait by Leo Whelan of Guendolen Wilkinson seated in an elegant interior. Fame decorating Shakespeare’s Tomb, attributed to Angelica Kauffman (1741-1807) is estimated at €8,000-€12,000 and a North Italian School painting of a lady with a table laden fruit is estimated at €8,000-€10,000.

Potterton’s collection of Old Master paintings displays his interest in 17th and 18th-century European art. These were purchased from dealers and auction-houses in London and New York in the 1980s and 1990s.

There are five portrait busts in white statuary marble by Irish artists including one of Lord Nelson by Laurence Gahagan (1756-1815) and one of the actor William Farren by Edward Foley (1814-1874).

A collection of watercolours by Gahagan reflect the fashion in Britain for Napoleonic memorabilia and design, particularly after the Battle of Waterloo in 1815.

They range in date 1817 to 1831 and depict the Coronation of Napoleon Bonaparte, a portrait of him and an attack on his carriage, the equestrian statue of Peter the Great in St Petersburg, a portrait of Alexander Emperor of Russia and a scene of a Donski Cossac leading the Imperial Russian Guard. Each one of the ten watercolours is estimated at €1000-€1500.

Among a collection of antique engravings is a series of Kerry views by Jonathan Fisher with an estimate of €5,000-€8,000.

Other Irish artists represented in the collection include Martin Mooney, Henry Robertson Craig, John Coyle, Estella Solomons, Derek Hill, Lilian Lucy Davidson, Tom Ryan, Bea Orpen, Liam Belton, Sir William Orpen and Charles Lamb.

The catalogue cover is one of a pair of watercolours by Jeremy Williams of Potterton’s residence at 78 Merrion Square and his love of dining and entertaining is represented in a collection of furniture including two dining tables, blue and white porcelain and Irish bright cut silverware. Adams says his generosity when entertaining is reflected in the fact that his favourite charities will benefit from the proceeds of the auction.

The sale will be on view from Friday, September 3 and the afternoon auction on September 7 will be live online.