Desk job: Create a homework haven for schoolchildren 

The cold ergonomics of an adult home office (the height of the desk, their reach to a ring-binder) are the last thing that should be covered in a chat.
Do they prefer the interaction and slightly more relaxed communal areas like the kitchen table to sprawl over their books? Are they quietly signalling they need your presence, help, reassurance? Even some teenagers feel isolated and stressed when ordered upstairs. Silence can be oppressive. Your insight, on say effective incremental breaks, can be really supportive, building their independence and enough confidence to fire you as monitor.
For personality types at an age to cope with self-policing, it would seem obvious to use a bedroom as a double-duty swat spot.
If you’re lucky enough to have a spare bedroom or other redundant space – put it in play. Older students are remote-ready with ebooks, laptops and an armful of ring-binders. If the dining-room is deserted from 7pm-10pm, it just makes sense to offer it up for their movable feast. Double-sided desks and clever partitions can keep younger children apart but companionable.
This is their territory and it all rides on the right desk. With both academic work and art and crafting projects, the bigger the desk, the more robust and stable its surface - the better. Don’t be afraid to go to full sizes, either using a table with adjustable height or a chair with foot support to get them up there. A child’s dinky desk can be as skinny as 61cm. The depth of a standard desk is 76cm.
A starting length for a home office desk is around 152cm, while a child’s desk reaches just 92cm. That’s a lot of real estate A4 hardbacks, and the increasing intrusion of tablets and laptops together with their paraphernalia.