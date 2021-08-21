Desk job: Create a homework haven for schoolchildren 

The dreaded nag: “Do your homework” will be ringing out on a 24-hour loop from September.

The environment you deliver to settle your younger child or teen into the slog of study can make a big difference to their acceptance, enthusiasm, attention to detail, and ultimately (as assessment, results and exams get increasingly serious), those crucial retention levels. A reluctance to commit to the ritual of homework may be down, in part, to where they are being forced to perform.

Before seizing on a hermetical spot or ordering in what (in your atrophied, aged condition is consider “cool” furniture), start with child-centred, collaboration. What might appear to a parent to be a distracting, inappropriate slouch spot, might be exactly what keeps a 15-year-old boy on course for the considerable hours of homework demanded of our current senior cycle. Emotions run high on this issue, but for now revisiting the learning of the day is the system in place.

WE NEED TO TALK

The cold ergonomics of an adult home office (the height of the desk, their reach to a ring-binder) are the last thing that should be covered in a chat.

Start with the “where” of things.

Do they prefer the interaction and slightly more relaxed communal areas like the kitchen table to sprawl over their books? Are they quietly signalling they need your presence, help, reassurance? Even some teenagers feel isolated and stressed when ordered upstairs. Silence can be oppressive. Your insight, on say effective incremental breaks, can be really supportive, building their independence and enough confidence to fire you as monitor.

Comfortline 201 desk with drawer and chair by Vipack says ‘I’m at big school now.’ From €259, meubles.ie, and Jellybean (St Patrick’s Mills, Douglas), jellybeangroup.com

What is the time of day and the setting in which your children seem most energised and engaged? Is the home/work divide important to them? Would they prefer an after-school homework club? Do they prefer monastic quiet, want to be plugged into their music or enjoy that soft social hum? It’s fair enough to ask for a commitment to stick to a schedule everyone respects, from snack-time to quiet periods.

BEDROOM BORED-ROOM

For personality types at an age to cope with self-policing, it would seem obvious to use a bedroom as a double-duty swat spot.

If you’re lucky enough to have a spare bedroom or other redundant space – put it in play. Older students are remote-ready with ebooks, laptops and an armful of ring-binders. If the dining-room is deserted from 7pm-10pm, it just makes sense to offer it up for their movable feast. Double-sided desks and clever partitions can keep younger children apart but companionable.

Expecting wizened teens already tolerating sharing a bedroom to study together in a cramped room can lead to bristling and completely natural adolescent tension that will degrade and interrupt their study.

Make every effort to zone the homework area off from rest and play areas.

Desks with a simple leg at each corner, can be detailed with surrounding shelving and versatile storage drawers, fixed in place or ready to rumble out when needed. In a bedroom, leave some scope for change as opinions grow and their personal ballast is reshuffled.

The desk drawers and any shelving assigned for their school books and battery of stuff should be kept just for that. If the surface is used for everything else they do – encourage them to clear up and put their work out of sight and ready for the next day. A little organisation 101 never hurt anyone.

Beyond that, allow your child to layout and decorate the area – stirring up intruding toys, posters and pictures on any close by walls and shelving (this would not include your tiger-mother senior-infant week planner).

The generic vintage school chair in ply is surprisingly comfortable, with a pinboard and shelf finishing out this tight corner. Colours by Annie Sloan.

One length of wallpaper run ceiling to floor with a simple pegboard and/or wipe down board can anchor the study area. Choose paste-the-wall for an easy install and rip down. The reach to over desk shelving (50cm for a tall kid seated) and other positioning of storage pieces will keep that backside in the chair. A 30cm deep shelf will hold a book. A 45cm shelf can take an entire craft crate. Adjustable pieces follow their sprout. Suggest the beginnings of micro-management with interesting dividers and trays, picked up for pennies from any Tiger Store.

DESK JOB

This is their territory and it all rides on the right desk. With both academic work and art and crafting projects, the bigger the desk, the more robust and stable its surface - the better. Don’t be afraid to go to full sizes, either using a table with adjustable height or a chair with foot support to get them up there. A child’s dinky desk can be as skinny as 61cm. The depth of a standard desk is 76cm.

A starting length for a home office desk is around 152cm, while a child’s desk reaches just 92cm. That’s a lot of real estate A4 hardbacks, and the increasing intrusion of tablets and laptops together with their paraphernalia.

If you buy in the adorable Dora the Explorer pink, plastic desk – get prepared for an impassioned 4th class demand to “get rid” of the petite embarrassments. Try writing a report with your knees up your nose on slippery, hard playschool furnishings. If you’re set on using the family kitchen table, designate a drawer or two for their stationery and stuff and insist their things are cleared back when work is over.

It’s a quiet lesson in mutual respect even when untidiness is their essential rite of passage. Where room is really at a premium, explore deep, 60cm shelf-desk design and integrated, modular furnishings but pitch them towards adult dimensions where possible.

When positioning the desk – ask for input, and then share some proven tips. You might choose to let them learn the hard way. Looking out the window takes away the wall for overhead shelves. Natural light glaring behind a screen, creates contrasts that make eyes weep.

General lighting provided with a mixture of windows and general shadow-free diffusion can be brought up with a table lamp to wash over the work. To reduce shadowing, for right-handed students the desk lamp should be placed on the left side of the table and for left-handed writers, the right. A dimmable lamp with a pivoting head, allows it to be floated and set to match the screen brightness of their IT device.

SITTING PRETTY

Adjustable furnishings or at the very least an adjustable chair, will save you a lot of changeups as the years fly. Presuming we’re working with an adult scaled table, the height to the underside from the floor will be in the area of 70cm. We need the feet supported as if flat on the floor, the knees bent around 45 and the back upright and nestled into a chair back (unless they prefer a bean bag/standing desk/the floor/or backless well-designed kneeling chair). Their forearms will rest lightly on the desk top, within easy reach of any keyboard.

The thighs will be comfortably parallel to the floor or a fraction lower than the hips. No — seriously, most teens will be slouched, cross-legged, or crabbed up sideways on their swivel chair to preserve their blow-out. Offer the best match of chair to table and then step back.

For younger children, rather than letting their legs swing, present something they can put their feet onto to reach a better position. They should be able to cross their legs without belting the underside of the desk, and the top of any screen should be at eye level or slightly below it. Add a mouse, ancillary screen or a separate keyboard to rejig.

Closer than 1m to a screen? Generally, too close. If your child seems sullen and exhausted after even short periods of homework or is treating it like detention, ask them directly about their comfort levels, and look for tell-tale excessive shifting and stretching.

For a full finger-wagging at-home working lecture see https://www.irishexaminer.com/property/homeandoutdoors/arid-30990924.html.