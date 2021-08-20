How to scent your home to get in the mood for autumn 

Go on, admit it. Weren’t you thinking a bit of rain would be welcome after a week of our July heatwave? We just need a good downpour to freshen everything up and water the pots, said everyone melting in the queue at the supermarket checkout.

Yearning for the heat of Spain in summer is one thing; coping with it is another, leading me to think we’re actually programmed on a cellular level for rain: the feel of it, the coolness, the uniquely Irish smell and its ability to revive us in during a blistering spell.

Rain for me is a liquid version of the fresh smell of towels dried outdoors. Where we have a problem is with its volume and frequency.

The Tuberose & Black Pepper candle and diffuser from La Bougie offers sulty, warming scents for a cosy atmosphere (candle €25, diffuser €33 at www.labougie.com).

But much as we complain, the comfort of its scent is important enough to us that, thanks to a combination of geranium, patchouli and fern, you can get it in a scented candle called simply Rain. It’s freakily accurate, according to its maker Alix Mulholland of the County Down home fragrance studio, Field Day.

“It’s actually brought people to tears which is the amazing thing about fragrance and the power to unlock memories and feelings,” Alix says. “A light, relaxing fragrance, it’s a good one for the bedroom, creating a lovely background scent along with a high content of essential oils that creates a safe, relaxing and head-clearing atmosphere.”

Whether we want to admit it or not, the evenings are now closing in on us again, and it’s getting just a bit too chilly for sitting out on the patio without the luxury of a gas heater or fire pit, or at least donning a fleecy jumper and binding a blanket round the knees.

Rosehip signals the arrival of autumn and in this candle works in balance with cooking aromas in the home, with the jam jar container being reusable (€15.95 at www.fieldday.ie).

There’s something lovely too, though, about the thought of hunkering down indoors for cooler, darker days ahead and focusing on adapting the space to suit the desire to hibernate.

The three-wick Winter candle has notes of orange, cinnamon and gloves for a warming winter feel (€19.95 at www.fieldday.ie).

Scent really helps to create the right atmosphere while also being effective at mitigating odours from cooking, humans and pets at a time of year when windows are open less, if ever; when heating is bumped up and, if you’re lucky enough to have one, there’s comfort in an open fire or solid fuel stove.

Home fragrances in scented candles and diffusers come with all sorts of aromas to create freshness and also give a feeling of cosiness.

What about trying some notes of smoky firesides and leather upholstery wafting around your home? They’re the basis of Alix’s Gather candle, which she describes as one to cosy up with when the days start turning and getting shorter with a chill in the air.

“Definitely one for the living room,” she says, “especially if you don’t have a fireplace as it will give the same vibe as an open fire. A great scent if you’re not a fan of floral or citrus scents.”

For the coming weeks she suggests scents of berries and crushed leaves.

“Autumn is my favourite time of the year,” she says.

“I love it when the pale pink wild roses transform into beautiful ripe red rosehips. Nature is amazing. Rosehip burns well in the kitchen. I love cooking smells and don’t always want to mask them, so the fruity scent of Rosehip is ideal as it balances and compliments kitchen scents.”

Lucy Haggerty, owner and fragrance designer at the Kinsale-based home fragrance studio, La Bougie, has a heavenly collection of candles and diffusers, often inspired by trips to Italy, so if you want to be transported to Tuscany, to feel warm in the middle of an Irish winter, Lucy says, “Cosy is best achieved with a spicy fragrance, so black pepper is perfect. It’s found in our Tuberose & Black Pepper fragrance alongside warming ginger and nutmeg with a heavier, narcotic floral note in tuberose.

“It’s my absolute favourite fragrance and perfect for when the nights draw closer and my go-to for a snug night in.”

But not everyone is attracted to the heavier, more sultry fragrances, so Lucy also suggests something fresh but with warm notes. “My other comforting choice would be lemongrass and ginger,” she says. “Again, it’s spicy with the warming citrus hit of lemongrass. Wonderful lit whilst taking a long, hot soak in a bath. It will warm the bones and make you feel you are in a five-star spa to boot.”