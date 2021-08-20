How to scent your home to get in the mood for autumn 

Go on, admit it. Weren’t you thinking a bit of rain would be welcome after a week of our July heatwave? We just need a good downpour to freshen everything up and water the pots, said everyone melting in the queue at the supermarket checkout.
Rain for me is a liquid version of the fresh smell of towels dried outdoors. Where we have a problem is with its volume and frequency.
Whether we want to admit it or not, the evenings are now closing in on us again, and it’s getting just a bit too chilly for sitting out on the patio without the luxury of a gas heater or fire pit, or at least donning a fleecy jumper and binding a blanket round the knees.
There’s something lovely too, though, about the thought of hunkering down indoors for cooler, darker days ahead and focusing on adapting the space to suit the desire to hibernate.