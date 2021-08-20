Home Hack: How to care for vintage leather furniture

French leather club chairs, those squashy, mottled, low-slung aristocrats, look fantastic in a period layered study or as a confident counterpoint to a minimalist, modern room-scape.

They are traditionally made not in hide, but sheepskins.

These smaller basane full-grain hides (thick at 1.2mm–1.4mm) were tanned by mégissiers with plant-based redoul agents, which give the leather its irresistible deep gold to ruddy face.

Every year, traditional vintage basane armchairs and sofas are exported in their thousands all over the world. Americans adore them; frenchclubchairs.com (USA).

Rather than fading with UV exposure, basane chairs improve with time and the battering of a thousand backsides. It takes around 8 hides to make a standard-sized club chair, and each will be unique with the scars, insect nips and tell-tale stretch marks of the individual animal it came from. Their deep seat and high arms are a hug even to a weary old adult, and they are dubbed the fauteuil comfortable, to distinguish it from the familiar English club chair.

The wide variety of chairs from the 1920s and 1930s in yielding, creamy basane leather with square, demi-lune or moustache backs, and exaggerated barrel arms, are highly sought after today. Masculine and upright or pneumatic in womanly curves, they travelled throughout the colonies and were beloved of hotels, corporate palaces and wealthier households for over a century.

New or vintage basane leather chairs and 19th-century English pieces may be dyed, patinated and waxed but they won’t be otherwise sealed.

The stabilised cracking in the leather of this 1940s club chair, simply adds to its cosy charm. The base has been carefully replaced, €2677, chezpluie.com (Provence, France).

You can expect a new chair to start wearing as you use it; that’s the charm, and a piece from the 1980s can read as a century older to the eye.

There is generally a protective wax applied to a newly made traditional type of basane chair or sofa by the saddler craftsmen, which is buffed before you start using the chair. There should be no serious damage demanding specialist repair for at least three to four decades with good skins and a beech frame, but just remember, it will rub.

If you’re buying in a used French or say Brazilian untreated leather armchair, the degree of distress will be crucial. If it’s patched or has a large executive divot in the seat from its last, departed owner, don’t dismiss it for signals of wear and honest repairs. Just be sure that you can live with some driven-in character and that’s the old stitching, marbling and marks don’t compromise the pleasing appearance of the piece. Patching to the arms would be typical.

You’ll find chairs and sofas made in Provence and other artisan rich areas of France at auctions, antique shops, markets and online sales across Europe and the United Kingdom, starting in the area of €800 (more per chair for a pair oddly).

Expect to pay around €1200-€1500 for a new club-style heritage chair made entirely by hand, some with cuffs, seat and back-rest sprung for comfort.

With its whiskered Dickensian look, you might be surprised to hear that the chesterfield is an 18th-century sofa, not a Victorian. Gentlemen’s clubs had herds of chesterfields scattered across their hushed, scarlet chambers. It’s believed that the first sofa with buttons pulled fast to tauten the upholstery right through an upright back was commissioned by Lord Phillip Stanhope, the 4th Earl of Chesterfield (1694-1773).

The first Georgian sofas and chairs in this style would have been in velvet not leather, and rode on tufts of stiff horsehair. The Victorians invented the coiled spring in 1828 and put a comfortable bounce in all their stuffed seating. No longer required to fan out the hoops of a skirt, or sit upright perched over a cane, the upright back of the Chesterfield in a chair or sofa can be a penance without the protection of thumped up feather bolsters and cushions.

For the full Homes & Garden look, you’ll need the most uncomfortable chesterfield you can find and a few Jack Russells to melt over the back of it. It should have a 19th-century frame and a buttoned base cushion to suck in your naked summer thighs. New saddle leather styles of chesterfield, will again wear beautifully; just avoid staining them with slops of food and coffee.

Painted on colours and finishes in late 20th-century Oxblood and green reproductions, and the tannins used in curing some leather can disintegrate under the pressure of oxidation due to sweat and other biological nasties. It’s possible to moisturise and restore old leather, but if you see the surface of any vintage leather breaking up, flaking off, cracking or there’s odd thick dust when you slap the cushions — avoid.

Conservators can fill and glue really precious antique leather from the underside, but this is not a job for your winter night class.

Measure any honest decay in an antique chesterfield carefully as re-stuffing, patching, stabilising a frame or full reupholstery will not be cheap. New? Spend your money on a great frame by makers including Finline Furniture (Douglas Woollen Mills). Good early 20th century chesterfields start at €2,000, and dodgy cheaply made reproductions abound: be warned.

When you invest in something like a vintage Eames aluminium group chair from the 1950s or a lush Robert Haussmann sofa from the 1970s; it’s more likely that the elderly, synthetic filling (a wonder half a century ago) will collapse before the leather does. With more modernist, crisp, Mad-Men seating, we want the planes of the chair to be sartorial, more perfectly tailored; worn in but not worn out. Ensure new padding is fire rated, and consider having it unpicked and the supporting inserts replaced. Every time you clean your furniture, check the springs, straps and seams for any damage.

To routinely care for your leather seating whatever its age, there’s a proven routine that will keep its gorgeous patina intact for decades. Remember it’s skin – so dry conditions with low humidity will dry out and stress the leather.

Make friends with the soft dusting brush of the vacuum and keep the leather clean, working into any buttoning. Only dedicated cleaners, conditioning oils, leather "milks" and waxes suited for the type and finish of the chair, sofa or ottoman should be used for sheepskin or cowhide. If there is no protective conditioning finish on the leather or it hasn’t seasoned into one, you will have to be extremely careful of liquid spills. Blot up as quickly as possible.

Otherwise, once kept clean, you can expect to nourish aged, vegetable-dyed leather with a specialist oil which will permanently penetrate the surface, two-three times a year. Neats-foot oil creates a water-resistant surface but it can rot stitching. Natural leather (not chromium dyed) including pale colours will darken with time.

Don’t use any restoring coloured wax without spot testing somewhere out of sight. Position your leather furniture out of day-long, direct sunlight and away from strong heat sources like radiators which will dry out the piece and make it brittle and likely to crack.