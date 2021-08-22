Garden Q&A: Why did leaves darken on Photinia 'Red Robin'?

Whether you're a gardening beginner or expert, Irish Examiner columnist Peter Dowdall has the answer to your questions
Sun, 22 Aug, 2021 - 08:00
Peter Dowdall

QUESTION

We re-rooted a four-foot Photinia Red Robin approximately three months ago but unfortunately, its leaves have gone very dark, almost brownish. 

Is there any hope for it?

ANSWER 

There is an inherent risk in moving any mature plants at any time but to give them the best chance of survival, there is a correct time to move. 

You may remember the old gardener's saying that you should only plant during months with an “r” in them. This is because before the onset of containerised plants, all plants were lifted from a nursery field to be planted bare root. 

Plants absorb the magic from the soil as liquid through their root hairs. These microscopic root hairs are at the extremities of the root system. 

It is inevitable that you will sever some or all of these when lifting. If you do this when the plant it is in active growth, it will, most likely die as it cant get water from the soil. 

Do this job during a month with an “r” when the plant is dormant, I would go further and say only between November and February to give the plants the best chance of repairing the root damage before coming into active growth.

All you can do with this red robin now is cut it back very hard and make sure it is getting plenty of water, no plant food or fertiliser just water, cross your fingers and hope for the best.

